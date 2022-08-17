Prosecutors are asking the court to sentence former Olympic boxer John Jackson to 30 to 40 years in prison for sex crimes involving three underage girls on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.
“The Defendant is a well-known boxing figure in this community and is closely identified with other family members including his father, a renowned world champion boxer. The Defendant is also a child predator,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed Monday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker.
Baker said that while three victims testified at trial, “they do not represent all the minors that the Defendant exploited. The Defendant deliberately lurked around school campuses and reached out to minor girls on social media and lured minors into his web of sexual exploitation,” according to the memorandum. “Specifically, the government discovered at least three other minor females the Defendant exploited or attempted to exploit. Those victims were afraid to participate in the criminal proceeding and the government did not seek to force their participation.”
Baker said a lengthy prison sentence is necessary in this case.
“The need to deter this type of crime is important. The acts of predators have lasting effects on victims. Parents should be comfortable with sending their children to school without the treat of a predator lurking the gates of the school campus,” Baker wrote.
Jackson, 33, has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico since his arrest in February 2019.
At his trial in April, the jury found Jackson guilty of all charges in the six-count indictment, including production of child pornography, first-degree rape of a person whose resistance was prevented “by stupor or weakness of mind” because of an intoxicating substance, aggravated second-degree rape of a person between the age of 13 and 15, and three counts of transportation of a minor for sexual activity.
Under the statutory sentencing requirements for each crime, Jackson is facing between 15 and 30 years for child pornography, 10 to 30 years for first-degree rape, and 10 years to life in prison for each of the second-degree rape and transportation charges, according to the sentencing memorandum.
Baker said the community needs to understand the seriousness of Jackson’s crimes.
“Statutory rape laws are meant to protect children and teenagers from predatory adults,” Baker wrote. “These laws existed for years but predators have ignored them or have otherwise tried to justify their actions.”
Baker wrote that, “Our community is becoming more familiar with and aware of the seriousness of these types of offenses. Victim blaming is still prevalent in our community. As such, predators have destroyed the lives of minors with little to no repercussion and victims have not felt comfortable with reporting these instances of abuse. It is important that the judicial system send a message to this community that these crimes are serious and will not be tolerated.”
Jackson was charged with child pornography crimes after investigators found a video on one of the victim’s cellphones that Jackson filmed while having sex with her. Prosecutors also filed charges related to two previous victims, who were discovered after a victim identified as Jane Doe 1 said she had been introduced to Jackson by another victim, identified as Jane Doe 2. Jane Doe 3 testified that she introduced Jackson to Jane Doe 2, at his request.
At trial, the prosecution — Baker, Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater, and Criminal Chief Jill Koster — spent three days eliciting testimony from victims and witnesses, and presenting evidence that Jackson had sex with the succession of three schoolgirls half his age between 2017 and 2019.
During the trial, jurors watched a video of Jackson admitting to police that he repeatedly had sex with Jane Doe 1 when she was 15, as well as the video Jackson filmed during one of those encounters.
Rainwater told the jury that the people who reported Jackson to law enforcement are “heroes,” and their actions likely prevented Jackson from abusing additional victims.
Jackson did not take the stand in his own defense. His attorney, Yohana Manning, did not call any witnesses or present evidence before resting his case.
Jackson and Manning have both filed requests for Manning to be relieved as defense counsel prior to sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 24. A status conference in the case is scheduled to be held today before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy.
