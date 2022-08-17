Prosecutors are asking the court to sentence former Olympic boxer John Jackson to 30 to 40 years in prison for sex crimes involving three underage girls on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.

“The Defendant is a well-known boxing figure in this community and is closely identified with other family members including his father, a renowned world champion boxer. The Defendant is also a child predator,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed Monday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.