The scope of the investigation into accused child rapist Alfredo Bruce Smith has grown significantly, and federal prosecutors say they have evidence indicating the Charlotte Amalie High School track coach and hall monitor sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court on Monday.
Smith, 50, has been employed at the school for 15 years.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint on Sept. 1 charging Smith with production of child pornography. He was arrested the same day and has been jailed ever since.
On Sept. 30, prosecutors formally charged Smith with 13 criminal counts: three counts of aggravated second-degree rape, seven counts of coercion and enticement, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. The charges involve seven minor victims who were abused at various times between Jan. 2014 and Oct. 2020.
On Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker filed a motion to designate the case as complex, given the enormous amount of data that investigators have to sift through.
Prior to his arrest, “a federal search warrant was executed on the defendant’s Facebook account, revealing over 3 million kilobytes of data which includes 1,426 images, 314 videos, along with messages, chats, etc. The complexity of the above-captioned case has become much more apparent since the defendant’s arrest,” Baker wrote.
In addition to the Facebook account, “five cellular phones have been seized by the government which collectively contain approximately 58.4 million kilobytes of content including numerous images and videos of suspected child pornography. The content reveals dozens of potential minor victims,” Baker wrote.
Since Smith’s arrest, Baker said additional victims and witnesses have come forward with information.
“The evidence obtained thus far indicates that the defendant’s illicit acts and misconduct spans over approximately 13 years,” Baker wrote. “Many of the identified victims have since relocated and in many instances the agents are required to travel to various different states to conduct interviews.”
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security “are working diligently to comb through the volume of evidence,” Baker wrote. “In short, it is evident that the tasks that lie ahead will require more time than the normal discovery deadline would allow.”
If the motion is granted, the typical time limits under the Speedy Trial Act would be suspended to give both prosecutors and the defense adequate time to review the evidence and prepare for trial.
Federal Public Defender filed a response to the motion Monday, and said Smith is not willing to give up his rights at this point.
Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 18, and Campbell asked that the motion be held in abeyance until that time, so prosecutors can produce discovery to support their request.
“That disclosure of at least part of the discovery may well convince Mr. Smith and undersigned counsel that the case should be designated as complex,” Campbell wrote. “But it is unfair at this point to designate the case as complex and extend the Speedy Trial Act deadlines when Mr. Smith has been provided no evidence demonstrating the appropriateness of that designation.”
According to court documents, a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April. The witness said that they had previously reported Smith to a school administrator, who did nothing, in 2019.
If the witness account is confirmed, the administrator who failed to report the abuse to law enforcement — who has not been identified in court documents — could face a misdemeanor charge “and shall be fined not more than $500 or imprisoned not more than one year, or both,” according to the law.
The Education Department opened an internal investigation after the arrest on Sept. 1 “and is progressing in its investigation into the Alfredo Bruce Smith matter. Mr. Smith is on leave without pay, effective Sept. 20,” Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said Monday, in response to questions from The Daily News.
Graham also said that staff are being trained on their obligations under the law.
“The Department provided a mandatory reporting informational meeting at CAHS on September 15, and will be working with Human Services and VIPD to provide intensive mandatory reporting training for employees,” Graham said.
“The Department assures there will be accountability as the investigation unfolds,” according to Graham. “Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, the Department cannot disclose additional information at this time. The Department of Education continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities.”