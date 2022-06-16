The V.I. Attorney General’s Office has dismissed the remaining charges against former Schneider Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rodney Miller Sr., signaling what may finally be the end of a corruption case that has dragged out over the last 14 years.
Miller was originally charged with conspiring to embezzle millions of dollars from the hospital in 2008, alongside former hospital executive Amos Carty Jr. and former Chief Operating Officer Peter Najawicz.
After a six-week trial in 2011 that ended with a deadlocked jury, the men were retried in 2019, and found guilty of a combined 44 criminal charges, including racketeering and embezzlement.
At trial, prosecutors said the three men worked together, using tools such as stipend agreements, contracts, letters of direction, benefits and perks, to give the appearance of legitimacy to a scheme to illegally divert about $3 million in hospital money to themselves.
The trio maintained their innocence and say that they were entitled to all of the money they received.
Despite being sentenced to a year in prison in December 2019, Carty and Najawicz remained free after posting $25,000 appeal bonds.
Miller, however, was unable to post his much higher appeal bond of $350,000, and was immediately remanded into custody to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence.
In February, the V.I. Supreme Court found that a series of missteps by prosecutors and the judge overseeing the 2019 trial left each of the men with improper convictions and sentences.
The decision meant that Carty and Najawicz did not serve time behind bars.
While the court reversed 10 of Miller’s convictions, the Justices found that prosecutors introduced sufficient evidence for five charges.
However, Appellate Public Defender Kele Onyejekwe successfully argued that Miller was entitled to a new trial because the verdict form did not specify the amount of funds stolen, which may have resulted in Miller receiving a larger criminal forfeiture judgement than he should have.
On Monday, V.I. Justice Department Criminal Chief Quincy McRae filed a motion to dismiss the remaining five counts against Miller without prejudice, meaning that the government wants to reserve the right to refile the charges at a later date.
V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay filed an order Tuesday, agreeing to the government’s request.
While it’s possible that prosecutors could refile charges against Miller, it’s unlikely the government will bring him to trial a third time.
Attorney General Denise George did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News Wednesday.