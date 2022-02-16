ST. THOMAS — Attorneys involved in the criminal case against Charlotte Amalie High School employee Alfredo Bruce Smith are at odds over whether evidence against him — which includes images and video that allegedly show him sexually abusing students — has been made available to the defense, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Smith, 50, has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 30.
He has been employed at Charlotte Amalie High School for 15 years and was working as a track coach and hall monitor at the time of his arrest.
Prosecutors have charged Smith with 13 criminal counts, including aggravated rape and sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
On Jan. 5, Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell filed a motion to exclude evidence that had not been produced by prosecutors by a Jan. 3 deadline.
When the government did not respond, he filed another motion on Jan. 28 asking for a judge to consider his request conceded, arguing that “it is uncontroverted that the government has failed to provide significant amounts” of discovery, and “it is further uncontroverted that the government has evidenced a pattern and habit of routinely violating discovery deadlines. The only question that remains for Court determination is what the appropriate remedy is.”
Campbell also asked for the court to enter an order directing the government to make discovery available to a defense expert in Seattle, Wash., for digital forensic review.
Prosecutors asked the court to make a finding of “excusable neglect,” and said the lack of response to Campbell’s motion was an “oversight.”
The defense argued that “the government has not provided any explanation for its failure to file a timely response and points out that electronic notification of its motion was received not only by lead government counsel but also by eleven other individuals within the United States Attorney’s Office. Thus, defendant contends that the government had complete control over the circumstances that caused the delay,” according to an order filed Feb. 3 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller.
“The court agrees with defendant and finds that the government has failed to demonstrate excusable neglect. Not only is the extension of deadlines prejudicial to defendant, given his current incarceration, but it hinders the court’s ability to resolve the case before it in a speedy and efficient manner,” Miller wrote.
“More importantly, however, is the fact that the delay could have been avoided if the United States Attorney’s Office had effective internal procedures in place to ensure that court orders were received by the appropriate personnel and acted upon in a timely fashion. In other words, the government did have complete control over the circumstances that caused the delay,” she added.
Miller ordered prosecutors to show cause why they should not be ordered to send a mirrored hard-drive to a government facility in Seattle so the defense expert can review it there, without having to travel to the Virgin Islands to examine the materials at a Homeland Securities Investigations facility.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Natasha Baker filed a response on Feb. 10, explaining that the government has been unable to fully redact images of child sexual abuse from the hundreds of pages of Facebook files and other evidence collected in the case.
While prosecutors are willing to let the defense review the material at a secure government facility in the Virgin Islands, Baker said they declined to send the material to Seattle at the request of the defense.
Baker cited the Adam Walsh Act, which was enacted by Congress with the goal of “protecting children from repeat exploitation in child pornography by preventing the unnecessary distribution of child pornography,” as “every instance of viewing images of child pornography represents a renewed violation of the privacy of the victims and a repetition of their abuse.”
“The government maintains that it has fulfilled its obligation to make the materials containing child pornography reasonably available to defendant,” Baker wrote. “The government respectfully submits that the location of a defendant’s chosen expert should not be the determining factor in a court’s finding that the government has failed to make contraband reasonably available.”
Baker asked the court “not to order the shipment of this contraband to Seattle,” and said even Campbell admitted in his motion that transferring such evidence “is not a matter of right for the defendant.”
Baker added that, “It is noteworthy that the defendant spent years exploiting vulnerable minor boys and accumulating these visual depictions; defendant knows what is contained on his Facebook and the cellular phones; Defendant deliberately chose not to available himself of the opportunity to review the material that was made reasonably available at the HSI office; and defendant decided to hire a computer forensic expert based all the way in Seattle, Washington.”
However, Baker said that “if the court orders the government to ship the contraband to Seattle, the government will comply and forgo an appeal to avoid any further delays in the resolution of this case, which is in the best interests of the victims and of great importance to this community generally.”
Miller has not yet ruled on Baker’s response.