The investigation into the murder of Robin “Nancy” Hitesman has gone cold, and prosecutors recently dropped domestic violence charges against the chief suspect in her killing, Daivys Renaldo Vasquez.
Vasquez, 52, had been facing several charges, including first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, and carrying or using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence.
Former V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said at the time of Vasquez’s arrest that “he was only arrested on burglary and home invasion charges, but is the chief suspect in the murder of Nancy Hitesman.”
Police said they were continuing to investigate and expected to file additional charges against Vasquez.
But on March 2, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson filed a motion to dismiss the domestic violence case against Vasquez.
“The named victim in this matter is deceased, and unless and until more evidence can be uncovered, the People cannot meet their burden of proof,” according to the motion filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Prosecutors requested that the court dismiss the charges without prejudice — meaning that they could be refiled in the future if investigators find more evidence.
The case began on Oct. 4, 2019, when Hitesman called V.I. Police and reported that Vasquez, her ex-boyfriend, had “pushed her to the floor, slapped her in the face with a machete, and told her that he will chop off her head.”
Police said they investigated but were unable to locate Vasquez.
Hitesman’s family subsequently reported her missing, and her body was found in a shallow grave near her Frederiksted home on Oct. 9.
Hours later, police located Vasquez near Fort Christiansvaern in Christiansted. He was taken to the police station in Mars Hill, Frederiksted, where he was interviewed.
Vasquez said that on Oct. 4, Hitesman had been yelling at him and refusing to let him in her home, and she “called the police and lied about him slapping her with a machete,” according to an affidavit filed by police.
Vasquez told investigators that he hid in nearby bushes outside Hitesman’s home when the officers arrived.
After police were gone, Vasquez claimed he then kicked in Hitesman’s door, pushed her to the ground and left.
Hitesman’s cause of death was never publicly disclosed. V.I. Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh and V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima did not respond to questions from The Daily News about the case.