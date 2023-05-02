The V.I. Attorney General’s Office has dismissed charges against the sole suspect in the 2019 murder of Jeremie St. Rose, after he spent nearly three years in jail awaiting trial, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
St. Rose was 19 when he was found shot to death on Nov. 10, 2019, on St. Croix.
Police named 19-year-old Augustus Abraham Martin as a suspect a month later, and the prosecution dragged on throughout the pandemic, leaving Martin and his appointed defense lawyer struggling for years to bring the case to trial amid myriad delays.
Prosecutors have not responded to questions about the case against Martin, which relied on the testimony of a single witness who was later determined not to be credible.
There are no suspects currently facing charges for St. Rose’s murder.
The case began when police responded to a 911 call about a vehicle stopped in the middle of Southside Road, south of Sally’s Fancy Road. The caller said the driver was leaning out of the door, “motionless and bleeding,” according to a news release issued at the time.
EMTs found the driver dead from a gunshot wound to the head and transported him to Luis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m., and later identified as St. Rose, of Christiansted.
On Dec. 19, 2019, police obtained an arrest warrant for Martin and charged him with first-degree murder.
Unable to post bail of $1 million, Martin pleaded not guilty and remained behind bars pending trial.
Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph withdrew from the case in July 2020, due to a conflict. Superior Court Judge Jomo Meade, on Sept. 30, 2020, appointed attorney Semaj Johnson, who requested to withdraw as Martin’s defense counsel a month later.
Meade denied the request.
In the denial order, Meade acknowledged that Johnson said he is a sole practitioner without a staff, and Johnson expressed concerns about “his lack of criminal experience, his appointment to represent clients in the family division, his family obligations which require him to spend considerable periods of time in the United States and the increased demand for travel that this appointment will require, will undermine his ability to effectively represent this client.”
Meade found that Johnson’s reasons for wanting to withdraw from the first-degree murder case “do not present exceptional or extraordinary circumstances that could preclude counsel’s effective representation of the Defendant,” according to the order.
Johnson declined to comment for this article.
Johnson forged ahead and filed a motion to suppress all DNA and fingerprint evidence on May 25, 2021, arguing that the government had failed to provide any such evidence to the defense.
After St. Rose’s body was found on Nov. 10, 2019, police obtained a DNA sample from Martin two days later, and he voluntarily gave police a statement, according to the motion.
Police also received information through the anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers USVI, naming Martin as St. Rose’s killer, and claiming that he left behind an orange slipper as he fled the scene, according to the motion.
“Approximately one month after the murder,” on Dec. 3, 2019, a detective retrieved a slipper near the bushes adjacent to where St. Rose’s body was found, Johnson wrote.
The public defender requested all evidence and discovery on Jan. 22, 2020, and Johnson followed up on that request 10 months later. Still, the government did not produce any physical evidence that could link Martin to the crime, Johnson wrote.
“Indeed, going on almost two years after Mr. Martin’s arrest and the collection of the Red/Orange slipper, neither Mr. Martin nor his counsel are even aware of the shoe size of the alleged slipper, which, based on the probable cause fact sheet, purports to tie Mr. Martin to the scene of the crime. These delays and the governments lack of disclosure, in this case that lacks physical evidence are all prejudicial. All DNA and fingerprint evidence must, therefore, be suppressed,” Johnson added.
The only way to remedy the situation would be to delay trial and give the government more time to produce the evidence, but “such a continuance unfairly exposes Mr. Martin to additional jail and risks a continuing violation of his Constitutional right to a speedy trial,” Johnson wrote.
“Even if the Government were to disclose all DNA and fingerprint evidence today, the trial date would need to be continued. It will take time, especially now given the backlog of cases as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic, for Defendant to evaluate the tests and to secure its own expert,” Johnson wrote.
In July 2021, Meade listed Martin’s case as among those that would go to trial soon, but did not rule on the motion to suppress evidence.
At a status conference on Aug. 3, 2021, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson told the court that prosecutors “just received the DNA yesterday,” according to court records.
Johnson asked that Martin be allowed to post 10% of $250,000 bail in cash, so he could be released from jail.
Meade did not rule on the release motion at the hearing, and Martin remained behind bars. Martin filed an emergency request to be temporarily released to attend a funeral in August 2021.
Meade denied the request, citing the need to “restrict the movements of inmates in and out of the facility at this time,” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections among inmates.
The pandemic continued, and Martin’s case stalled again as the court system ground to a halt.
The court entered an order on Sept. 10, 2021, postponing the trial until further notice, and Johnson filed a motion to dismiss the case three days later.
In the 14-page filing, Johnson detailed the ways Martin — and his case — suffered while he awaited trial.
The only evidence linking Martin to the case was the testimony of another man, “who was an alleged passenger in the vehicle where the victim was shot,” according to Johnson, but the government “has not disclosed this witnesses’ criminal history, his plea deal with the Government, or his written, sworn witness statement.”
Martin had been jailed for 630 days at the time, a “traumatic and unconstitutional restraint of his liberty,” and while awaiting trial, Martin’s uncle died of COVID-19, and an alibi witness also died, Johnson wrote.
“Other alibi witnesses have left the island and, with their absence from the community and passage of time, have changed their positions on testifying on his behalf,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson implored Meade to dismiss the case, but it would be another year before that finally happened.
On Feb. 11, 2022, Meade issued an order warning prosecutors that they must produce all DNA and fingerprint evidence to the defense, or it would be suppressed at trial.
Prosecutors eventually produced DNA evidence to the defense and said there was no fingerprint evidence, and Meade scheduled trial for July.
On June 24, Johnson told the court that Martin had two alibi witnesses who would testify they were with Martin at the time of the killing, “and therefore the Defendant could not have perpetrated the alleged crimes in question.”
At a status conference on June 29, prosecutors said they were ready for trial, and Johnson agreed that the defense was ready to take the case before a jury.
Meade rescheduled the trial to Sept. 19.
On Sept. 6, however, Johnson filed a motion to dismiss most of the charges in the indictment, arguing that most were duplicative, and the firearm charges didn’t apply because prosecutors haven’t produced evidence that Martin was ever in possession of a gun.
Johnson reiterated that the prosecution’s only evidence was the word of a single witness, who claimed to have been in the backseat of the vehicle when Martin shot the driver, St. Rose.
Johnson also highlighted that Martin “a rising baseball prospect (at the time) scouted by colleges, has no criminal history — not a single offense.”
On Sept. 16, three days before Martin’s trial was set to finally begin, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case.
Simpson, the Criminal Division Chief, wrote that “information made known to the People last week indicates that in the interests of justice, the primary witness,” who had been scheduled to testify that Martin shot St. Rose, “is not a credible witness, such that ethically undersigned counsel cannot call him to testify.”
Meade granted the order to dismiss on Sept. 16, the same day it was filed, and entered it “without prejudice,” meaning that prosecutors could choose to refile charges against Martin at a future date.
Simpson wrote that prosecutors “are, contemporaneously with this motion to dismiss, filing a new information charging both Mr. Martin” and the former primary witness “for the homicide of Mr. St. Rose.”
The Daily News is not naming the former witness, because prosecutors have not filed charges against him.
Prosecutors also did not refile charges against Martin.
The V.I. Bureau of Corrections confirmed that Martin was released from custody on Sept. 16.
The dismissal came during the tenure of former V.I. Attorney General Denise George, who was fired by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in January.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News then that Bryan “simply grew frustrated over the years with the lack of communication and focus on local matters under the purview of the AG’s office.”
Former Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs, who was confirmed April 14 as a V.I. Superior Court judge by the Legislature, did not respond to questions from The Daily News about the case.