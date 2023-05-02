The V.I. Attorney General’s Office has dismissed charges against the sole suspect in the 2019 murder of Jeremie St. Rose, after he spent nearly three years in jail awaiting trial, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

St. Rose was 19 when he was found shot to death on Nov. 10, 2019, on St. Croix.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.