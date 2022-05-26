ST. THOMAS — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was arrested after V.I. Police said he caused a drunken disturbance on a plane at King Airport.
Terry D’Or, 35, of Jamaica, N.Y., was charged in February with two counts of interfering with an officer, and disturbance of the peace.
The arrest occurred on Feb. 16 when a Delta station manager said D’Or was intoxicated and requested that police remove him from the plane.
D’Or had no prior contact with the criminal justice system. He pleaded not guilty, and was released on bail and allowed to return to New York after the arrest.
D’Or is represented by attorney Dale Lionel Smith, and the parties indicated at a previous hearing that a plea agreement or dismissal was possible, according to court records.
On May 20, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Markeith Wilson filed a motion to dismiss the charges without prejudice, meaning that prosecutors want to reserve the right to refile the charges in the future. A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.