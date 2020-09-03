A man accused of scamming several people out of approximately $100,000 has been continuing his fraudulent scheme while behind bars, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The man, Yamini Potter, 34, continued to contact alleged victims after he was charged on Aug. 11, “and has been able to obtain at least an additional $750 in payments related to this scheme,” according to a motion for an emergency no-contact order filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards.
Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. granted that motion, as well as a motion to detain him without bond pending trial.
Despite his earlier incarceration on local charges, prosecutors said at least some of Potter’s alleged victims still believe his scheme “and continue to be victimized by him.”
Court records show that one of the victims in the federal case paid for Potter’s bail in two other local fraud cases, which are ongoing in V.I. Superior Court. Cannon’s orders mean that Potter will remain in jail until he goes to trial, and he is now barred from communicating with his alleged victims.
Potter appeared in court via videoconference Wednesday, where Cannon found probable cause for dozens of criminal charges filed against him, including 80 counts of wire fraud, obstruction of justice, grand larceny, and two counts each of impersonating an officer of the United States, and acting in assumed character.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alessandra Serano said prosecutors have recorded phone calls from jail in which Potter impersonated former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter, V.I. Attorney General Denise George, former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez, and Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, using those false representations to try and cajole his victims into doing what he wanted.
For example, while impersonating Attorney General George, Potter urged the victims to destroy evidence by discarding their cellphones, telling them “basically get rid of the phones, take out your chips, you need to get rid of them,” Serano said.
Prosecutors have filed a 27-page affidavit that details Potter’s alleged crimes beginning in May 2019, and indicate that he promised his victims he’d help them fight a court battle —for a fee.
“The affidavit sets out, essentially, a pattern and practice, or a scheme if you will, of how Mr. Potter intended to have this lawsuit that would purportedly help one of the victims get his medical license back and go after the government in various tortious claims. So, it’s a continuous persuasion where he’s saying, ‘Look, if you pay me money, I can help you get more money by filing a lawsuit in the British Virgin Islands, here, there, everywhere,’” Serano said. Potter is not an attorney and no such lawsuit has been filed, so, “he was basically coercing, lying to the victims to get them to pay him money for this fake lawsuit he was assisting with.”