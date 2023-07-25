Prosecutors are considering offering a plea agreement to former Schneider Hospital CEO Rodney Miller Sr., rather than trying to bring Miller to trial for a third time.

At a discovery conference held Wednesday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Tolud told the court there may be a possible plea offer. He did not discuss the terms of a potential agreement, according to the record of proceeding in V.I. Superior Court.

