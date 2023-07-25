Prosecutors are considering offering a plea agreement to former Schneider Hospital CEO Rodney Miller Sr., rather than trying to bring Miller to trial for a third time.
At a discovery conference held Wednesday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Tolud told the court there may be a possible plea offer. He did not discuss the terms of a potential agreement, according to the record of proceeding in V.I. Superior Court.
If prosecutors do extend a plea agreement, Miller could choose to reject it and and take the case to trial, or accept the terms, potentially resolving a criminal case that has persisted for an extraordinary 15 years.
Miller was originally charged with conspiring to embezzle millions of dollars from the hospital in 2008, alongside former hospital executive Amos Carty Jr. and former Chief Operating Officer Peter Najawicz.
After a six-week trial in 2011 that ended with a deadlocked jury, the men were retried in 2019, and found guilty of a combined 44 criminal charges, including racketeering and embezzlement.
At trial, prosecutors said the three men worked together, using tools such as stipend agreements, contracts, letters of direction, benefits and perks, to give the appearance of legitimacy to a scheme to illegally divert about $3 million in hospital money to themselves.
The trio maintained their innocence and say that they were entitled to all of the money they received.
Despite being sentenced to a year in prison in December 2019, Carty and Najawicz remained free after posting $25,000 appeal bonds.
Miller, however, was unable to post his much higher appeal bond of $350,000, and was immediately remanded into custody to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence.
In February 2022, the V.I. Supreme Court found that a series of missteps by prosecutors and the judge overseeing the 2019 trial left each of the men with improper convictions and sentences.
The decision meant that Carty and Najawicz did not serve time behind bars, and Carty is now serving as Legal Counsel for the V.I. Legislature.
While the court reversed 10 of Miller’s convictions, the Justices found that prosecutors introduced sufficient evidence for five charges.
However, Appellate Public Defender Kele Onyejekwe successfully argued that Miller was entitled to a new trial because the verdict form did not specify the amount of funds stolen, which may have resulted in Miller receiving a larger criminal forfeiture judgement than he should have.
Prosecutors dismissed the case at the time, and Miller was released from custody.
But the V.I. Justice Department filed a new 16-count information in February, charging Miller with embezzling a total of $1.65 million in hospital funds. The case was filed during the brief tenure of former V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs, who is now a V.I. Superior Court judge, and Ariel Smith is now the current V.I. Attorney General.
Miller posted $5,000 bail and signed an extradition waiver, which has allowed him to live in South Carolina while the case is pending.
At the latest court hearing, which was held via videoconference, Judge Kathleen Mackay scheduled Miller’s next court date for October 4. She also informed the parties that all Superior Court hearings will be held in person starting on August 14.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.