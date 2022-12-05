Prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a man who was arrested for attempted murder in September, after police said he nearly struck several officers with a vehicle on St. Croix.
Warren Freeman, 52, was arrested on Sept. 12 and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation while jailed at the Bureau of Corrections.
On Nov. 22, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters filed a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning prosecutors would be barred from refiling charges in the future.
According to Walters, the Family Court issued an order on Nov. 10, granting the V.I. Department of Health temporary physical custody of Freeman.
A judge has not yet ruled on the motion. But if granted, the order likely means Freeman would receive psychiatric care in a treatment setting, rather than waiting in jail for placement to an appropriate facility.
The case began when Freeman’s brother called police and requested assistance “for his mentally ill brother, who was inside a rented vehicle,” and was “naked and making threats at him,” according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
When officers responded, Freeman initially agreed to comply with commands, but suddenly placed the Jeep in reverse and collided with a marked police unit, before putting the vehicle in drive and accelerating toward several officers, according to the fact sheet.
Officers fired on the vehicle, but the fact sheet does not include any information about which officers fired their weapons, how many bullet casings were recovered from the scene, or whether any of the bullets struck the Jeep.
Two employees of the rental car agency who were trying to pick up the vehicle were also on the scene at the time, and both said they heard three shots fired. Freeman’s brother said it was unclear where the shots came from as all three officers on the scene had their guns drawn, according to the fact sheet.
No one was shot during the encounter, but the officers reported leg and foot pain sustained while jumping out of the path of the Jeep.
A court-appointed independent monitor overseeing the V.I. Police Department’s federal consent decree also noted the shooting in their latest report to a U.S. District Court Judge, which is meant to ensure officers do not use excessive force in encounters with citizens.
