ST. CROIX — Prosecutors in the trial of Paul “Bogus” Girard said Thursday that his associates terrorized the community, leaving a trail of bloodshed and heartbreak, while he sat in jail ordering murders by phone.
But defense attorneys for Girard and his two remaining co-defendants, Kareem “Crumbull” Harry, and Tyler “Lucc” Eugene, told the jury that the government’s case relies on unreliable witnesses and shaky evidence.
The men are facing the possibility of life in prison for racketeering, murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking and armed robbery.
Visiting District Court Judge Timothy Savage is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last for several weeks.
“Paul Girard was the one who could make things happen,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards.
Girard had connections and guns, and except for the first crime — the August 2011 armed robbery of Cleopatra Gift Shop — “he did it all from behind bars,” she said, ordering Jerome Turnbull to commit crimes on his behalf.
Turnbull was shot to death on St. Thomas in 2018.
The accomplices
Edwards said Girard also relied on his younger brother, Shaquan Prentice, and friends Shaquielle Correa and Wahilli James — and later, Eugene — to help safeguard Girard’s guns.
During opening arguments, Edwards identified Robert Brown as Girard’s “trusted hitman.”
Edwards also identified a woman, Etherneal Simon, as someone who served as a facilitator for rental cars, flights, and other services Girard needed, and that “she did this all without ever having met Paul Girard in person.”
“That shows his manipulation, the power that he has,” she said.
According to Edwards, Girard’s ego grew and “he wanted to control the streets of St. Croix,” which led to “all out war” with rival Ivan James and his crew.”
In addition to the 2013 robbery of Gems and Gold Corner on St. Thomas, Edwards said members of Girard’s crew robbed Divi casino in 2014, making off with over $110,000 in cash.
String of murders
Edwards also noted a pattern of revenge killing, at one point noting that an individual named Eddie Harriette stole Correa’s portion, prompting Harriette’s murder by Correa four days later.
According to Edwards, 10 days later, Prentice, Girard’s younger brother, and his friend, Correa, were found with a loaded AK-47 in a tinted rental car, which “signals the fallout between Correa and Paul Girard.”
She said that Harry played lookout while members of the crew held a Banco Popular employee in her home with her children as they tried to convince her to take them into the bank to steal cash, and progressed from smash-and-grab jewelry store robberies to tying up employees.
Another individual, Robert Brown, was trafficking cocaine on St. Thomas when he was robbed by someone identified as “James’s trusted soldier,” Edwards said, adding that this infuriated Girard “so, he was out for blood, and so was Robert Brown.”
Harry, she said, assisted Brown in planning the murder of Jermaine Williams, and that Brown shot Williams to death outside a day care as Williams’s wife and daughter were “steps away.”
According to Edwards, 10 days later, Girard sent another crew to St. Thomas to commit another jewelry store robbery, and “this is when the battle has really escalated.”
She also noted that Prentice and Brown seriously injured a member of James’ crew in September 2015, and there was a failed attempted robbery at ScotiaBank that ended in a shootout with police. Brown shot Juan Encarnacion to death in Frederiksted on Feb. 2, 2016.
Edwards said Girard had just been transferred from the V.I. Bureau of Corrections “where he had been able to obtain a number of different cellphones,” to federal detention, where he was forced to use a recorded jail line.
Girard made it clear, “he wants heads on the table,” Edwards said. “You’re going to hear him ordering these hits.”
The defense
When it was the defense’s turn for opening statements, Kareem Harry’s attorney, Kye Walker, chose to reserve her time.
Eugene’s attorney, Tony Moss, said prosecutors have listed 62 potential witnesses, but only one will offer testimony against Eugene — Robert Brown.
Brown’s testimony “will be the words of the cooperating witness with the greatest incentive to lie,” Moss said.
Attorney William Morrison, who is representing Girard, emphasized that witnesses who have already pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the government are doing so in the hope their sentences might be reduced.
“This is one of the largest groups of untrustworthy people you will ever see in one location,” Morrison said. “Their testimony has been bought and paid for with jail time.”
He said the recorded calls have multiple interpretations, and “when you listen to the actual phone calls, you will not be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Paul Girard is guilty.”
The trial is being heavily guarded by armed federal agents and strict COVID-19 measures are in place. Members of the public have not been permitted to sit in the gallery of the courtroom, and are instead in a separate courtroom watching a video feed of the trial.
Jurors heard testimony from 12 prosecution witnesses Thursday, including police officers, two robbery victims held at gunpoint, and a woman who was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking in August 2011.
The woman sobbed on the stand as she looked at photos of her gunshot wounds and described how she was too scared to pull over and wait for an ambulance, so she drove herself to Luis Hospital.
Former V.I. Police crime scene technician Julisha Lansiquot testified about responding to three of the homicides, and said Williams’ Sept. 4, 2015 murder was one of several violent crimes she handled that day.
She processed “crime scene after crime scene” for 22 hours straight without going home.
“That was the most terrifying 22 hours of my career,” Lansiquot testified.