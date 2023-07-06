An outpouring of condolences and outrage is continuing after the shooting death of 42-year-old V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr., whose accused killer was free on bail after an earlier murder arrest.
The suspect in Phipps’ murder, Richardson Dangleben Jr., 51, was previously arrested in February and charged with killing 68-year-old Keith Jennings in the same neighborhood where Phipps was gunned down.
“There is no doubt that the defendant is a true danger to the community. In less than six months, the defendant has taken two lives,” Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kimberly Riley wrote in a motion filed Wednesday, asking a judge to revoke Dangleben’s bail in the February murder case.
Dangleben shot Jennings to death on Feb. 24 before calling 911 and waiting for police to arrive at the scene.
“The defendant contacted VIPD and confessed to the murder of Mr. Jennings, but claimed the act was in self-defense. After thorough investigation, VIPD found witnesses and evidence to contradict the defendant’s self-defense claim, and therefore, the defendant was arrested and charged,” according to Riley.
Police arrested Dangleben on Feb. 26. Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis set bail at $250,000 at his advice-of-rights hearing on Feb. 27, and Dangleben initially remained jailed.
On March 15, Norkaitis granted a motion by Dangleben’s public defender to reduce bail to $80,000.
Dangleben’s parents, Richardson Dangleben Sr. and Margaret Dangleben, posted their $160,000 home as surety, and agreed to let their son live with them and serve as his third-party custodians while he awaited trial.
Norkaitis ordered Dangleben to stay away from Hospital Ground and not possess any weapons, and he was released with a nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
At around 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Hospital Ground again after receiving a 911 call about a man wearing a bulletproof vest and brandishing a gun.
Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said in a video statement that Dangleben “ambushed” officers with a high-powered assault rifle in the area of Hospital Ground known as Jah Yard.
“He was prepared for war when our officers went into Jah Yard. He was wearing a bulletproof vest that is able to stop high-powered rifle rounds. He was armed with an AR-15, 223-type weapon and also had an additional firearm, handgun,” Martinez said.
Inside Dangleben’s vehicle, Martinez said officers found “easily, several hundred rounds. All the weapons, illegal. The rounds he had in his possession, illegal. He’s under arrest and charged with a first-degree murder, still wearing a bulletproof vest — illegal.”
Dangleben is a licensed gun owner, but police confiscated the firearm he used to shoot Jennings after his arrest in February.
Police have not responded to questions from The Daily News about where Dangleben obtained the bulletproof vest, two guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition he used in Tuesday’s shooting.
Dangleben was injured during the gunfight with police on St. Thomas Tuesday morning, and remained in stable condition at Schneider Hospital as of Wednesday evening, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Because he remains hospitalized, Dangleben has not yet been formally charged. It is expected that the probable cause fact sheet filed by police will be made public after Dangleben is arrested and makes his initial court appearance.
In her motion to revoke bail in the February case, Riley wrote that Dangleben “cannot and has not abided by his bail conditions. Not only did he take the life of another individual, but he was in possession of illegal firearms, ammunition, and body armor.”
She asked that the court revoke bail or set a hearing as soon as possible, as “It is clear that the defendant should not be released from custody and poses a great risk to the community.”
“Our judges are too lax, they’re too soft when it comes to bail,” Martinez said in a video statement released late Tuesday, in which he sharply criticized the court system for allowing Dangleben to be released after his first murder arrest.
“Today’s episode, and many before us, speaks volumes to the fact that our court systems and our judges need to do better when it comes to bail,” Martinez said.
Judicial rules prohibit judges from setting excessive bail, but “there are individuals who should not be on our streets once the police department has done its due diligence to make arrests,” Martinez said.
“I know that I’m going to take some heat from the courts for this, but it is what it is. There is a presumption against bail, and that presumption against bail is specific here in the territory to individuals who have been charged with first-degree murder, as was this individual. Yet he was out there, on the streets. And we’ve seen this in other cases,” Martinez said.
Martinez said judges “hide behind the fact that it’s their way, it’s their opinion. And who gets the blame for it when these individuals are back on the street? There’s more times and more often, the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office, because that’s who this community sees as the individuals who allowed them to be out. When in fact, that’s not the case.”
Martinez offered “prayers to Detective Phipps’ family, as well as to the VIPD. This is one of ours. There are no words that can say the hurt that we’re feeling today.”
Martinez also urged community members to come forward with information that can help police get illegal firearms off the streets, and put murder suspects in jail.
“It hits home for the VIPD family and Detective Phipps today. The community, it may hit home for you tomorrow when you lose a loved one simply because you stood by and did nothing,” Martinez said. “I’m asking all of us, our community, to just come forward. Let’s start to truly put in the work that it’s going to take to holistically combat gun violence.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. spoke about Phipps’ murder during Wednesday’s press briefing, and recalled hearing the flurry of gunshots as he was preparing to leave for St. John Tuesday morning.
Bryan spoke about the impact of seeing Phipps in the hospital surrounded by his family.
“It really brings it home that these are just not more names in the paper that we see when these things happen,” he said. “These individuals are daughters and sons, husbands and wives, aunts and uncles. It was really a reminder of how small and interconnected we are as a family.”
Bryan also described the mixed emotions he felt knowing that Dangleben lay in the next hospital room, and gave credit to medical staff for treating a man suspected of “the most heinous of crimes.”
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach echoed those sentiments in a statement Wednesday, in which he recalled going to elementary school with Phipps’ father, Delbert I. Phipps Sr., and said he knew the family well.
Roach extended condolences to Phipps’ family and all department members, and said the seven-year veteran’s “professionalism and dedication to service will be remembered. During this time of mourning, I encourage everyone who knew Detective Phipps to find comfort in the wonderful times they shared with him.”
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory said Phipps “served and protected his community with honor and integrity; working to make St. Thomas a better and safer place for all,” and extended condolences to all who knew him.
V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith also extended condolences to those affected by Phipps’ death, and said they are “grateful for the service and sacrifice” of Phipps and all officers.
“Please be assured that the Virgin Islands Department of Justice will use its best efforts to ensure that all appropriate steps are taken to see that justice is done, in accordance with applicable rules and the law,” Smith added.