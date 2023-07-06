An outpouring of condolences and outrage is continuing after the shooting death of 42-year-old V.I. Police Detective Delberth Phipps Jr., whose accused killer was free on bail after an earlier murder arrest.

The suspect in Phipps’ murder, Richardson Dangleben Jr., 51, was previously arrested in February and charged with killing 68-year-old Keith Jennings in the same neighborhood where Phipps was gunned down.

