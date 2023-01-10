Florida prosecutors have provided additional video evidence to defense attorneys for former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and his two co-defendants, who are accused of conspiring to help transport cocaine through the BVI to the U.S. mainland.
Fahie, 52, is facing charges alongside former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, after they were arrested last April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
On Dec. 28, Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Butland filed the government’s third response to the court’s standing discovery order, listing additional evidence that prosecutors recently provided to the defense.
On Nov. 14, prosecutors created a shared discovery folder on a file sharing site and uploaded videos, including “video clips entitled ‘Embassy Suites Video Clips 1’ (575 files) and ‘Embassy Suites Video Clips 2’ (517 files) into the shared folder. The government provided links to counsel for each defendant to access the uploaded files,” according to Butland.
Defense attorneys for Fahie and Kadeem Maynard said they couldn’t access the folder, so prosecutors mailed them encrypted flash drives containing the videos, according to the filing.
Butland concluded by saying that prosecutors are aware of their continuing duty to disclose newly discovered evidence in order to assure a fair trial, and reiterated their demand for reciprocal discovery from the defense.
Prosecutors have previously provided evidence including “DEA reports, audio/video files (such as recorded meetings and phone calls) totaling over 8000 minutes, phone and computer data, WhatsApp communications, Puerto Rico law enforcement reports, and bank records,” according to court records.
After that disclosure “the government received additional video recordings and electronic data extracted from devices belonging to O. Maynard and Fahie,” according to prosecutors, which includes items labeled “K. Maynard Phones.”
Fahie and the Maynards have pleaded not guilty to all charges, including conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering. Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard are also charged with one count each of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering.
The Maynards are currently jailed without bond. Meanwhile, Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.
Their trial is currently scheduled to begin on July 17 in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida. It’s unclear from publicly available court records whether the parties have started negotiating any potential plea agreements.
