Florida prosecutors have provided additional video evidence to defense attorneys for former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and his two co-defendants, who are accused of conspiring to help transport cocaine through the BVI to the U.S. mainland.

Fahie, 52, is facing charges alongside former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 31, after they were arrested last April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

