ST. THOMAS — Former Schneider Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rodney Miller Sr. was back in a Virgin Islands courtroom Friday, after prosecutors refiled criminal charges in an embezzlement case that has stretched on for 15 years, and could end with Miller being brought to trial for a third time.
V.I. Justice Department Criminal Chief Quincy McRae filed a 16-count information, charging Miller with embezzling a total of $1.65 million in hospital funds.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis advised Miller of the charges and possible penalties during his advice-of-rights hearing Friday in St. Thomas Superior Court, and set bail at $5,000.
Miller also signed an extradition waiver, and will be allowed to return to his home in South Carolina while the case is pending.
Miller was originally charged with conspiring to embezzle millions of dollars from the hospital in 2008, alongside former hospital executive Amos Carty Jr. and former Chief Operating Officer Peter Najawicz.
After a six-week trial in 2011 that ended with a deadlocked jury, the men were retried in 2019, and found guilty of a combined 44 criminal charges, including racketeering and embezzlement.
At trial, prosecutors said the three men worked together, using tools such as stipend agreements, contracts, letters of direction, benefits and perks, to give the appearance of legitimacy to a scheme to illegally divert about $3 million in hospital money to themselves.
The trio maintained their innocence and say that they were entitled to all of the money they received.
Despite being sentenced to a year in prison in December 2019, Carty and Najawicz remained free after posting $25,000 appeal bonds.
Miller, however, was unable to post his much higher appeal bond of $350,000, and was immediately remanded into custody to begin serving a 10-year prison sentence.
In February 2022, the V.I. Supreme Court found that a series of missteps by prosecutors and the judge overseeing the 2019 trial left each of the men with improper convictions and sentences.
The decision meant that Carty and Najawicz did not serve time behind bars, and Carty is now serving as Legal Counsel for the V.I. Legislature.
While the court reversed 10 of Miller’s convictions, the Justices found that prosecutors introduced sufficient evidence for five charges.
However, Appellate Public Defender Kele Onyejekwe successfully argued that Miller was entitled to a new trial because the verdict form did not specify the amount of funds stolen, which may have resulted in Miller receiving a larger criminal forfeiture judgement than he should have.
In June, McRae filed a motion to dismiss the remaining five counts against Miller without prejudice, meaning that the government reserved the right to refile the charges at a later date.
At the time of the court’s ruling, The Daily News asked whether the Justice Department intended to refile the charges. Former V.I. Attorney General Denise George did not respond.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. terminated George in January, and the new charges against Miller have been filed under the leadership of Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.
In the new case, McRae initially obtained a warrant for Miller’s arrest on five charges, including obtaining money by false pretenses, fraudulent claims upon the government, embezzlement or falsification of public accounts, embezzlement by public and private officers, and conversion of government property.
Judge Debra Watlington signed the warrant after finding probable cause for each charge, but McRae said at the outset of Friday’s court hearing that prosecutors “overlooked a charge in regards to this matter,” and wanted to add an additional charge under the Criminally Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or “CICO” law.
While the law typically applies to multi-defendant conspiracies, McRae said Miller’s alleged crimes meet the elements of CICO under the statute, including a section that says it is unlawful for “any person employed by, or associated with, any enterprise,” to “conduct or participate in, directly or indirectly, the affairs of the enterprise through a pattern of criminal activity.”
Territorial Public Defender Alaine Lockhart-Mollah objected, and said the move by prosecutors was a surprise.
“It’s better that the government go back and amend the warrant or whatever they have to do, but I don’t think it’s proper at this time,” Lockhart-Mollah said.
“Here we are now suggesting CICO applies, and there’s only one defendant in this matter,” she said, adding that, “it’s really absurd, to say the least,” to add the charge after filing the warrant.
But McRae said the affidavit filed by Nicholas Peru of the V.I. Inspector General’s Office also supports the CICO charge, and Norkaitis allowed the government to include it in a 16-count information. He also noted that there is no statute of limitations on crimes involving theft of government funds.
The information includes the CICO charge, which carries a possible fine of up to $500,000 and a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
The statute includes “various penalties,” but in one section, “you could be fined an amount not exceeding three times the gross value gained,” or gross loss caused, whichever is greater, “plus court costs and costs of investigation and prosecution,” minus the value of forfeited property that was derived from or used in criminal conduct, Norkaitis said.
The total cost of the prosecution to date is unclear, and Thomas-Jacobs has not responded to a request for an estimate of taxpayer funds spent prosecuting the case over the last 15 years.
In addition to CICO, Miller’s information includes a trio of charges filed in regard to five separate instances in which prosecutors say Miller manipulated the hospital’s payment system to enrich himself, for a total of 15 counts.
The three charges filed for each of the five instances are embezzlement or falsification of a public account, which carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and a maximum 10-year prison sentence; conversion of government property, which carries a maximum $10,000 fine in addition to full restitution and not more than five years in prison; and embezzlement by public and private officers, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.
Norkaitis said the five instances referred to in charging documents involve an alleged May 2005 contract for $625,000 regarding an irrevocable Rabbi Trust and conduct that occurred from May 17 to Nov. 30, 2007; $200,000 obtained “under the guise of a 2006 authorization letter” from May 24 to June 28, 2006; $20,000 regarding a 2005 authorization letter and conduct on or about Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 of 2005; $180,000 regarding an authorization letter and conduct of June 21, 2005 from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2005; and a May 2007 contract regarding the irrevocable Rabbi Trust for $625,000 and actions from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30 of 2007.
“So, those are the 16 counts that the court finds that there is probable cause to charge you with,” Norkaitis said.
The judge arraigned Miller on the new set of charges, and he entered a plea of not guilty to all counts.
McRae said Miller already posted $75,000 bail in the “other” case, and asked that the same amount be set, “based on the strength of the case,” and the fact that Miller will be living in South Carolina while awaiting trial.
“That $75,000 was posted for what?” Norkaitis said, and McRae said, “for bail.”
“For the other case?” the judge asked.
“Yes, your honor. And I’m just asking that that stay in place and be applied to this matter, no additional funds from the defendant. I would just ask that that be applicable to this case,” McRae said.
It’s unclear if they were referring to the previous criminal case that was dismissed following the Supreme Court’s ruling, which granted Miller a new trial. If so, it’s also unclear why the money wasn’t returned to Miller following his release from custody.
Thomas-Jacobs has not responded to a request for clarification.
Lockhart-Mollah said that the court set a $5,000 bail on the warrant, and asked that it remain as set.
“Throughout these approximately 16 years that Mr. Miller has gone from one case to the next and one hearing to the next regarding these matters, he’s never missed a court hearing. He’s never fled. Where he’s located now, he’s always been able to be found,” Lockhart-Mollah said.
Norkaitis kept the bail at $5,000, and permitted him to return to South Carolina but ordered him to “appear for all critical proceedings in this matter.”
Norkaitis ordered Miller to appear in person again for the discovery conference on May 1.