ST. THOMAS — Former Schneider Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rodney Miller Sr. was back in a Virgin Islands courtroom Friday, after prosecutors refiled criminal charges in an embezzlement case that has stretched on for 15 years, and could end with Miller being brought to trial for a third time.

V.I. Justice Department Criminal Chief Quincy McRae filed a 16-count information, charging Miller with embezzling a total of $1.65 million in hospital funds.

