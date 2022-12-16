ST. THOMAS — Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Ramona Rivera Luna to more than seven years in prison, after she admitted to trafficking vulnerable women to St. Thomas and forcing them into prostitution under horrifying conditions.

Luna, 65, also known as “Clara,” was arrested in October 2020 and indicted on 22 charges, but later plead guilty to four counts under an agreement with prosecutors — one count of transporting for prostitution, and three counts of bringing in illegal aliens for financial gain.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.