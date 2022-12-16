ST. THOMAS — Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Ramona Rivera Luna to more than seven years in prison, after she admitted to trafficking vulnerable women to St. Thomas and forcing them into prostitution under horrifying conditions.
Luna, 65, also known as “Clara,” was arrested in October 2020 and indicted on 22 charges, but later plead guilty to four counts under an agreement with prosecutors — one count of transporting for prostitution, and three counts of bringing in illegal aliens for financial gain.
Luna ran an international human trafficking operation in which she lured women from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela and forced them into sex work at her Contant brothel, according to court records.
Luna arranged for women to be smuggled into the country, and coerced them to engage in commercial sex acts in order to pay off their smuggling debts, according to court records. Prosecutors said she also charged them rent for their rooms at The Embers, but forbade them from leaving.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at the guest house in November 2020 and rescued seven women, including some who said they’d been trying for years to escape their supposed debts to Luna through forced prostitution, and expressed “terror” that she would retaliate and harm their families.
Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday. Under the plea agreement, Luna has also agreed to make restitution to eight victims totaling more than $1 million.
Defense attorney Clive Rivers filed a sentencing memorandum asking the court to give Rivera-Luna the mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and cited her “tumultuous upbringing” as one of eight children raised by a single mother in the Dominican Republic before becoming a legal U.S. resident.
Rivers wrote that his client “is illiterate” and is herself a single mother who has lived on St. Thomas for 25 years.
Fifteen years ago, she opened Embers Guest House, and “Over the years, Luna’s business has provided many Virgin Islanders and foreigners alike with opportunities for employment and lodging,” Rivers wrote.
“Notwithstanding the foregoing, Luna is not perfect and takes full responsibility for her ignorance of the law in this matter,” he added.
Rivers also cited her many health ailments, including two bouts of COVID-19 while jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico.
Rivers asked her to be sentenced to the minimum of 60 months in prison, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards is requesting 87 months, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors.
Edwards made it clear that the victims in the case suffered shocking levels of abuse, including one who “became so desperate that she cut her wrists.”
“For over 15 years, the defendant profited from coercing women from impoverished countries into performing commercial sex acts for the pleasure of her paying patrons. These women were subjected to all sorts of dangerous situations and degrading acts, the psychological effects of which continue to haunt them,” Edwards wrote.
“The sentence imposed should reflect the defendant’s decade-plus long mistreatment and manipulation of vulnerable women. The sentence should send a message to the defendant and the community at large that this heinous criminal conduct will be treated with all the seriousness it demands,” she added.
Edwards also cited the case of Yohanna Gonzalez-McFarlane, who admitted to running a similar human trafficking operation at the Underground Nightclub on Brookman Road. She was sentenced in February to six-and-a-half years in prison, and was ordered to pay $942,007 in restitution to her victims.
Federal and local officers raided that club on Aug. 7, 2019, and found victims who said Gonzalez-McFarlane threatened them and told them she “had connections with the police.” They also said she’d taken their passports and kept them captive in a cramped apartment.
Edwards wrote that both women engaged “in very similar conduct,” according to the sentencing memorandum. “The difference, however, is in the scope — Gonzalez-McFarlane’s illegal brothel was in operation for approximately two years, while defendant Rivera’s spanned a period of at least fifteen years. Rivera’s sentence, therefore, should be higher than the sentence received by someone who engaged in the same conduct for a much shorter period of time.”
