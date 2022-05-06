Federal prosecutors have responded to the motion for acquittal by Stephanie Barnes, and said the government presented “a veritable mountain” of evidence to jurors who concluded she is guilty of conspiring with Violet Anne Golden to steal “well over $600,000” from the V.I. Casino Control Commission.
Barnes, 62, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, while she awaits sentencing, which is currently scheduled for May 19.
She is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
Barnes conspired with former Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
After the trial, defense attorney Martial Webster asked to be allowed to withdraw from the case, and said Barnes is unable to pay for his services.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy denied the request, and Webster filed a motion for acquittal, arguing that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the guilty verdict.
Webster argued that Barnes did not conspire with Golden, and “the evidence is clear that Golden was acting on her own, and was using others, who knew nothing about her criminal activity or knew that the expenditures she was making were not authorized.”
In a response filed by Criminal Chief Jill Koster and Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye, prosecutors pointed out several instances during the trial where Barnes admitted she was aware that Golden was using Casino Control Commission funds to pay for their travel and personal expenses.
“As the record makes clear, the government presented a veritable mountain of circumstantial and direct evidence from which the jury could and did reasonably infer Barnes’ knowledge of and involvement in the charged conspiracy and knowing and willful filing of false tax return,” according to the filing. “Although it only needed to prove that Barnes unlawfully put $5,000 of government funds in her pocket, the testimony and evidence presented at trial showed that Barnes successfully converted well over $600,000.”
Webster also filed a second request to withdraw as defense counsel, and reiterated his concern that Barnes has not worked since 2018, and is unable to pay him.
Molloy denied the request again Tuesday, and said there is not good cause for him to withdraw from the case.
“Attorney Webster agreed to represent Barnes in her high-profile criminal trial and entered his appearance on April 3, 2020, despite being aware that Barnes had ‘been unemployed since August 2018,’” Molloy wrote. “When Attorney Webster found his client unable to pay for trial transcripts, he only sought to withdraw and has not availed himself to the resources offered to indigent defendants with retained private counsel.”
Molloy was blunt in his denial.
“Simply put, a private attorney’s poor business judgment does not relieve that attorney of the ethical obligations he owes to his client,” Molloy wrote.
The judge added that “all that remains” for Webster to do is “the preparation for and attendance at a single hearing,” where the outstanding motion will be heard and “if applicable, Barnes’ sentencing and any notice of appeal.”