A man arrested by V.I. Police on Tuesday had just brought 18 kilos of cocaine over on the car barge from St. John, and was under surveillance by federal agents who believe he’s been trafficking drugs and people from the British Virgin Islands, according to documents filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court.

Calis Sewer, 24, and Pimentel Feliciano, 56, were arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute after V.I. Police pulled them over on Emile “Milo” Francis Drive for traffic violations.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.