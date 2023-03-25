A man arrested by V.I. Police on Tuesday had just brought 18 kilos of cocaine over on the car barge from St. John, and was under surveillance by federal agents who believe he’s been trafficking drugs and people from the British Virgin Islands, according to documents filed by prosecutors in U.S. District Court.
Calis Sewer, 24, and Pimentel Feliciano, 56, were arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute after V.I. Police pulled them over on Emile “Milo” Francis Drive for traffic violations.
Sewer was subsequently also charged with the federal crime of possession of five or more kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison upon conviction — and the possibility of life behind bars.
Federal investigators have had their eye on Sewer for months, and prosecutors are asking a judge to jail him without bond while he awaits trial, according to a motion for detention filed Friday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards.
“This is not the DEA’s first encounter with the defendant,” Edwards wrote.
DEA investigators working to track cocaine shipments from the British Virgin Islands conducted an operation in August, involving an attempt to purchase 50 kilograms of cocaine for $500,000, according to the motion.
That investigation ended in the arrest of Jahnai Pickering by BVI authorities after he fled the U.S. Virgin Islands by boat, and investigators were able to detain Sewer after donkeys blocked the road, preventing him from fleeing, according to the motion for detention.
Agents retrieved a cellphone from Sewer’s pants and obtained a warrant to search the contents, which is when they “discovered that the defendant’s criminal activity is not isolated to drug trafficking — it also includes alien smuggling,” according to the motion filed by Edwards.
Since October, investigators “have identified at least 52 undocumented non-citizens” who arrived at Brown Bay beach by boat at night, according to the motion.
“The defendant, and individuals with whom the defendant was working, guided the non-citizens up a trail from the beach to one or more awaiting cars that were then used by the defendant and other conspirators to transport the non-citizens,” according to the motion.
She also pointed to another individual who admitted to entering the country illegally by boat from Tortola, and said he and 12 Haitians were transported by dinghy to a beach on St. John where he was met by Sewer and an older man, according to the motion.
The migrant told investigators it seemed “that the defendant was the one in charge, not the guys in Tortola,” and Sewer demanded an additional $100 payment from him, according to the motion.
Investigators also discovered messages between Sewer and Pickering that “reveal that the two have likewise joined forced in alien smuggling,” and discuss “setting prices for migrants,” accoridng to the motion.
The discussion includes the price for adults — between $800 and $1,000 each, and Pickering said that, “kids 800,” according to the motion.
“This is just one example of other text messages from Sewer outlining his involvement in facilitating the illegal movement of non-citizens into the United States,” Edwards wrote.
Sewer has ties to the British Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, and Edwards concluded that, “the Court should detain the defendant because this case involves a serious risk that the defendant will attempt to flee and that he will continue to commit crimes.”
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller has scheduled a detention hearing for Monday.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.