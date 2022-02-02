A man charged with federal disaster fraud has completed the terms of a pretrial diversion agreement, and is eligible to have his charges dismissed, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Te’ron Stevens, 29, was the first person criminally indicted in connection with the 2017 hurricanes. He was charged with one count of disaster fraud and three counts of wire fraud after he claimed homeownership for a Lindbergh Bay house he did not own, court documents show.
Stevens, whose first name is also spelled Teron in court documents, filed a federal disaster assistance claim on Sept. 15, 2017, nine days after Hurricane Irma stormed through St. Thomas and St. John, according to the indictment.
Stevens collected a total of $27,531.25 in home repair and other assistance that he was not entitled to, and received the funds to his personal bank account via electronic transfer, according to the indictment.
The charges carry a potential penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office offered Stevens a pretrial diversion agreement, which he accepted.
Stevens “agreed that he knowingly obtained disaster funds from FEMA to which he was not entitled,” and “agreed not to contest the June 19, 2018 seizure of funds from his bank account, pursuant to a seizure warrant,” according to a memorandum by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett.
The 18-month pretrial diversion program was extended another 18 months in 2020 to allow Stevens additional time to make restitution and complete a required number of community service hours.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards filed a notice on Jan. 13 that Stevens had successfully completed the terms of his pretrial diversion agreement, and asked the court to direct the U.S. Marshals Service to turn over the $19,018 seized from Stevens’ bank account.
District Court Judge Robert Molloy ordered the marshals to turn over those funds to the clerk of the court on Jan. 20, “to be applied to Defendant’s restitution obligation.”
As a result, “the United States will move to dismiss this case,” according to the notice by Edwards.