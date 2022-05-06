Federal prosecutors in Miami filed a notice Thursday that they are appealing an order granting former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie $500,000 bond and conditions of release.
Fahie is charged with cocaine smuggling and money laundering, and prosecutors are asking the court to revoke bond and keep Fahie jailed while he is awaiting trial.
Fahie, 51, and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Pickering Maynard, 60, were arrested in Miami on April 28, and appeared before Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes for a detention hearing Wednesday, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Prosecutors said in Thursday’s appeal notice that they are in the process of obtaining the transcript from that detention hearing “and will prepare a more thorough motion for revocation of bond upon receipt.”
The court temporarily appointed Maynard a federal public defender to represent her at initial court hearings, while the judge determines whether she can afford to hire her own attorney. Her detention hearing was continued to today, and D’Arsey Houlihan, Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender, filed a notice Thursday that Maynard has invoked her right to remain silent.
Maynard’s son, Kadeem, was arrested on St. Thomas, and is being transferred to Florida to face prosecution.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to court documents. They were each charged with conspiracy to import five or more kilograms of cocaine, and conspiracy to launder money.
Fahie’s arraignment is scheduled for May 25.
Fahie is facing 20 years in prison “at the very low end,” according to a motion filed by prosecutors. “Instead of fulfilling his oath of office, and carrying out his duties as required, Fahie did the exact opposite. He accepted bribes, committed crimes, worked with drug dealers, and agreed to pay bribes. He was approached by a purported member of the Sinaloa Cartel with a lucrative criminal opportunity, and instead of turning the cartel in, he joined them. Through this investigation, it has become clear that Fahie is corrupt to the core.”