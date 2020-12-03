Thieves took a vehicle and six Tesla Powerwall home batteries worth $45,000 from ProSolar’s St. Thomas warehouse Friday, and the company’s $10,000 reward offer quickly prompted a tip with information on the whereabouts of the stolen goods.
ProSolar Director of Operations Brian Walden said a detective contacted him Tuesday morning and “they told me they recovered the car and the Powerwalls.”
Police have not yet made any arrests in the case, and V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said the investigation is ongoing.
Walden said two men were captured on video surveillance removing the batteries from the company’s facility on Raphune Hill at around 4 p.m. Friday, and they returned at 1:30 a.m. and removed additional Powerwalls.
The men seemed to know what time the facility and a neighboring business would be unoccupied, and used a grinder to cut the lock off the warehouse at its attachment point, and “once they came into the warehouse they immediately went looking for a specific item,” Walden said.
An employee discovered the theft Sunday and police and forensics responded and documented fingerprints and other evidence at the scene, Walden said.
ProSolar partner Brad Spernak posted about the crime on social media, including an explanation of why Powerwalls are a poor choice for theft, as “they are basically a giant paperweight without the brains,” and require specialized equipment and codes to operate. Walden said the thieves appeared to be familiar with the warehouse, which is open to the public, and knew that Powerwalls are valuable, “but at the same time they didn’t know enough about the product to know what they needed to do to have any semblance of hope of utilizing it,” Walden said.
“I think this is a testament to the fact that everybody feels that energy is imperative and wants that resiliency, and wants not to rely on just the utility.”
He said it’s possible the two men were hired by someone else, and there’s no evidence a member of the company’s tight-knit workforce was involved in the plot.
The company offered a $10,000 reward for information about the theft, which quickly prompted a tip to police and recovery of the stolen goods — which have been damaged and must be returned to Tesla for recycling.
“The reward was offered partially to recover the material and also to incentivize someone and say, ‘Look, that behavior’s not appropriate.’ So right now, we’re glad to pay the reward, we’re glad that someone stood up and said that’s not right and we’re glad to get the material back, even if it’s not necessarily usable,” Walden said.
The company has 20 employees on St. Thomas and 10 on St. Croix, and “the fact of the matter is everyone works really, really hard. And to have someone come in and just take without consideration, you know, or for their own personal gain at the expense of someone else — that’s very counter to the mentality that we all have, and the atmosphere we try to promote,” Walden said. “We certainly never felt like it was any one of our current crew, just because right now we’ve got great morale, we’ve got great crews, things have never been better internally.”
Nothing like this had happened before, and the company will be forced to invest in additional security equipment going forward.
“We’ve always felt a little false sense of security in our little neighborhood, everybody kind of watches out for everybody,” Walden said.