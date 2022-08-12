Fire Service units respond to blaze in Havensight area
Three units from the Omar Brown Sr. Fire Station (Hotel Company) responded to a fire Thursday morning in the vicinity of the West Indian Co. dock in Havensight Mall, V.I. Fire Service said in a news release Thursday.
Fire personnel observed heavy black smoke emanating from the roof and western entrance way of a corrugated metal storage structure when they arrived at the scene of the fire at 6:26 a.m., the Fire Service said.
Three additional units from the Emile Berry (Echo Company) and George P. Scott (Lima Company) fire stations traveled to the scene to provide support. The crews promptly brought the fire under control. In total, 11 personnel and six units responded to the fire.
Fire Service didn’t report any injuries. However, the storage structure sustained heavy fire damage, and the eight golf carts housed within it were destroyed.
Weekend protest planned at Elaine Sprauve Library
A planned protest at the Elaine I. Sprauve Library and Museum of Cultural Arts is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon is open to residents of all ages.
“Please join us in demanding that St. John’s only library open its doors,” said protest organizer Erin Lieb in the event description on Facebook. “We are neglecting our most basic social infrastructure and this is unacceptable.”
Protesters are invited to gather at the library at 9 a.m. with signs and books to exchange. Carla Sewer, the last librarian to work at the Elaine Sprauve Library and a co-host of the protest, will conduct storytime at 10 a.m. A trash cleanup of the site will then take place at 10:30 a.m.