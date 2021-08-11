Protests continue against vaccine mandates, hospital holds firm

Luis Hospital was holding firm on its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees Tuesday as the number of people hospitalized with the virus on St. Croix rose by two, to 17.
Three of those patients are on ventilators.
The Health Department confirmed the 41st death related to COVID-19 late Monday, a 47-year-old man on St. Thomas. To date, 24 deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus on St. Thomas, 16 on St. Croix and one on St. John.
Unvaccinated government workers will be required to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing starting in September, and Health Department Commissioner Justa Encarnacion has emphasized that testing is not foolproof, and vaccination is the best way to stop the virus.
The V.I. Health and Hospital Facilities Corp. recently issued an order requiring all Virgin Islands hospital staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and estimated that only 55% of hospital staff have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
On Tuesday, some Luis Hospital employees protested the vaccine mandate, decrying the requirement as a violation of their freedom.
Interim Luis Hospital CEO Dyma Williams responded to the protests in a statement.
“As caregivers, it is our responsibility to take every step available to us to stop the spread and protect those around us — and that starts with the COVID-19 vaccine,” Williams said.
“While we support individuals’ rights to have their opinions heard, we will continue to share the facts. With more than 336 million doses administered in the U.S., this vaccine has received the most intense safety monitoring of any vaccine in history,” Williams said. “In fact, the vaccine is so effective that today, more than 99% of people who are hospitalized or die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In healthcare, data drives determinations. This is the data, these are the facts.”
University of the Virgin Islands students and employees held demonstrations on both islands Monday, calling for the board to reverse a vaccine mandate intended to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.
The board does not intend to lift the mandate, which is rooted in scientific evidence and “came from a place of caring,” UVI President David Hall said Monday. “I think that’s what is often lost, is that it’s one thing to say, ‘What I care about is my individual right.’ But do you also care about what you may do to others who are not vaccinated?”
Schneider Hospital CEO Dr. Luis Amaro said Sunday that vaccination mandates are nothing new, and are the best way for physicians and nurses to keep their patients safe.
Hospital workers have long been required to show proof of vaccination against a variety of illnesses, including hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus and varicella, also known as chickenpox.
Hospitals around the world are mandating COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers as the Delta variant continues to drive a surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
A majority of eligible Virgin Islands residents remain unvaccinated despite the fact that it is free and available to everyone age 12 and over.
“It’s a travesty that we are not fully taking advantage of it to prevent the awful effects of these diseases,” Amaro said.