wapa

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority’s Estate Richmond plant on St. Croix. The Public Services Commission met with WAPA officials this week to discuss various issues.

 Daily News file photo

The Public Services Commission met Tuesday and heard updates from representatives of the V.I. Water and Power Authority about several issues, and ultimately voted to maintain the current fuel surcharge of 22.22 cents per kilowatt hour.

WAPA did not request an increase in the fuel surcharge, or Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, known as LEAC, but WAPA CEO Andy Smith said the rate does not cover all of WAPA’s fuel costs.

