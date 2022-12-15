The Public Services Commission met Tuesday and heard updates from representatives of the V.I. Water and Power Authority about several issues, and ultimately voted to maintain the current fuel surcharge of 22.22 cents per kilowatt hour.
WAPA did not request an increase in the fuel surcharge, or Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, known as LEAC, but WAPA CEO Andy Smith said the rate does not cover all of WAPA’s fuel costs.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has been subsidizing WAPA with about $4 million per month in federal grant funding funneled through the local government, and Smith said WAPA hopes to complete installation of new Wartsila generating units on St. Thomas in March.
The more efficient units will represent about $3.5 million per month in lower fuel costs, which PSC Chairman David Hughes said will come close to offsetting the monthly government subsidy.
“That’s almost the entirety of the $4 million or so that he’s been giving you,” Hughes said.
PSC member Raymond Williams asked whether they’ll still need the subsidy with the new generators in place, but Smith said they’re still working to obtain Housing and Urban Development funding to end WAPA’s reliance on the local government.
“The sooner we get that funding in place the sooner we can move on efficient generation for St. Croix,” Smith said.
One barrier to obtaining that HUD funding is the requirement that WAPA estimate no more than 2% of customer bills. WAPA’s estimation rate has hovered between 7 and 8%, and Smith said Tuesday they’re considering whether to repair or fully replace the problematic Automated Metering Infrastructure, or AMI system.
Another problem is WAPA’s inability to reach an agreement with propane supplier Vitol, which cut off fuel shipments to the territory after WAPA was unable to pay a $145 million buyout of its agreement with Vitol.
Like the AMI system, the underlying agreement was negotiated under the leadership of former CEO Hugo Hodge Jr., who served for eight years before the governing board voted in January 2016 not to renew his contract.
Smith said dealing with the Vitol crisis “has consumed a disproportionate amount of management’s time,” and a water LEAC petition “just slipped through the cracks.”
Williams asked about the quality of the water, which is created through reverse osmosis and often appears discolored on the west end of St. Croix in particular. Smith confirmed that WAPA’s water meets EPA drinking water standards, and the discoloration is caused by iron pipes that are in the process of being replaced through federal grant funding through the EPA and FEMA.
PSC members Hughes, Raymond Williams, Pedro Williams, and Andrew Rutnik voted to maintain the current rate of $7.82 per 1,000 gallons of water through March. The electric LEAC rate was extended for no more than six months beginning on Jan. 1.
The PSC also held the annual election for officers, with Hughes retaining the chairmanship, and Pedro Williams was voted to replace Raymond Williams as vice chairman.
