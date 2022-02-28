The V.I. Public Services Commission voted Friday to approve an increase to the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s fuel surcharge, but the increase will go into effect Tuesday alongside an equivalent decrease in the base rate, resulting in no change for ratepayers.
The current fuel surcharge, also known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, rate, is 17.21 cents, per kilowatt hour and the PSC voted to increase the rate equivalent to the 5.0125-cent decrease in the base rate, for a new LEAC of 22.222 cents per kilowatt hour.
The PSC voted in January to allow a 5.0125 cents per kilowatt-hour recovery fee to expire, resulting in a decrease in the base rate starting March 1. The fee has been in place since 2017 to enable WAPA to pay fuel supplier Vitol $148.8 million for the infrastructure necessary to transition from using fuel oil to liquid propane gas to produce electricity at the territory’s power plants.
The fee is worth about $2.48 million per month in revenue to WAPA, and PSC members declined to grant WAPA’s request for an extension.
The new LEAC rate will be in effect from March 1 to July 1, and the PSC is scheduled to consider other potential changes during a full rate flow review in June.
PSC consultant Larry Gawlik recommended a LEAC rate of 23.14 cents per kilowatt hour, while Joan Foy, WAPA’s director of pricing and rates, said the Authority was requesting 25.78 cents.
Gawlik said St. Croix’s generating units are running 100% on liquid propane gas, but there are still generators in use that are “inefficient and basically old, for the most part. St. Thomas on the other hand, is far from 100% propane, it’s only at approximately 37% propane at this point in time.”
The transition to LPG was expected to bring down costs, but fuel prices have escalated and are now fluctuating wildly amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Overall fuel costs
PSC Chairman David Hughes said fuel prices are “all over the place right now,” and he’s uncomfortable setting a new LEAC under the circumstances.
“I don’t have any confidence given the volatility of world fuel prices, that any number we pick is going to be better than any other number,” Hughes said.
Ultimately, he recommended the rate-neutral approach as a compromise so WAPA can sustain but “not penalize the ratepayer for either the uncertainty in fuel prices or the uncertainty of our process.”
Hughes, and commissioners Pedro Williams and Raymond Williams voted in favor of the rate-neutral LEAC increase, but commissioner Andrew Rutnik abstained from the vote.
“I think there needs to be more of a basis for the 22.222 than just making it match the reduction in the base rate,” Rutnik said.
Hughes said that as regulators, typically, “we would have sent the utility back to review and we would have tabled this matter for at least a month, and we would have gotten to the bottom of why we seem to have trouble with this process.”
However, “I don’t think that’s a very practical approach when we know that fuel prices, at some level, are substantially higher than what they’re collecting for,” Hughes said.
The process, overall, “is broken, or not particular transparent, by which we’re arriving at these numbers,” Hughes said.
Working out problem areas
WAPA’s new CEO, Andrew Smith, also expressed dismay at the inefficient, opaque way WAPA rates are being calculated.
WAPA staff submitted four revisions of the petition to increase the fuel surcharge and filed the last update Tuesday after Gawlik completed his analysis and report for the PSC.
The filing still was not complete or in compliance with PSC orders, and “I don’t think any of us are happy with the way this process has proceeded,” said commissioner Pedro Williams. WAPA “has continuously refused to comply with simple, clear commission orders and there are never any good reasons why.”
Smith acknowledged that, “obviously there are a lot of challenges” at WAPA and “a long list of things I need to address and am working to address.”
He told the PSC that “we have a disagreement between staff, consultants, and the Pricing and Rates team at the Water and Power Authority. The source of those disagreements has been a source of frustration for me in the last four or five weeks that we have gone through this process.”
Smith said he wants WAPA staff, the PSC, and consultants to meet and “get all the parties in a room and figure out why we can’t agree on what the numbers are. We’re doing math here, but we seem to be doing different math. And I do not understand as a Chief Executive Officer why we cannot do that together and come to an agreement. Instead we end up int his forum, debating what the answer is, and that is not effective. So, that is on my long list of things that we are working on here at the Water and Power Authority.”
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who serves as an ex-officio member of the PSC, said WAPA’s discussions about rates are all held out of public view, and there was no mention of the issue at Thursday’s meeting of the WAPA governing board.
“Yesterday’s meeting was about contracts,” and the public heard nothing from WAPA about the rate controversy, Whitaker said.
Smith acknowledged that, “this was not a good process,” and pledged to the PSC and community that “we will continue to manage this process and we will start to address the issues.”