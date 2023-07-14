The V.I. Public Services Commission has approved a significant water rate increase requested by the V.I. Water and Power Authority, which is struggling to pay its contractor for filtering seawater through a reverse osmosis system, and is losing staggering amounts of that fresh water from aging, leaky pipes.
WAPA filed a petition for an increase in the water LEAC, or Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, from the current rate of $7.82 per kilogallon to $9.53 per kilogallon, an increase of $1.71 or about 22%, according to Georgetown Consultant Group representative Larry Gawlik.
Gawlik reviewed the petition and provided his assessment to the PSC at a meeting Thursday, ultimately recommending that it be approved.
Gawlik provided some background about WAPA’s water system, and said that the Authority has a difference between production and sales of approximately 39%, while the median for water utilities is 18%, “so this represents over two times that.”
The PSC approved a stipulated water loss performance of 14% in 2005, but “somehow over the years, that’s somewhat gotten lost.”
WAPA performed a water audit between 2017 and 2020, and found there was a 35% water loss on St. Thomas and 48% on St. Croix, Gawlik said.
In addition, WAPA’s 15-year water production contract with Seven Seas is set to expire around 2026-27, but in the meantime, “there are a couple items in there that are somewhat troublesome, but also impact cost,” Gawlik said.
The water rate is tied to the Consumer Price Index, and “of course, a substantial part of what was the initial rate is the investment in capital associated with that infrastructure,” Gawlik said.
Gawlik said that under the contract, Seven Seas is receiving an adjustment in the return on its investment capital tied to the CPI, which “is pretty unusual in the utility contracting area, for what it’s worth, and obviously is a substantial benefit to them.”
The contract with Seven Seas also includes a provision for “ultrapure” water filtered twice through reverse osmosis, which removes all minerals for use in the electric system and power generation.
But as WAPA has reduced its reliance on turbine generation, the Authority is now using only about 25% of the “ultrapure” water it receives on a “take or pay basis, so it’s paying for 100% of the ultrapure water, although it’s only receiving 25% of that water,” Gawlik said.
The water loss of 39% is “pretty astronomic, for what it’s worth,” Gawlik said.
WAPA has said they anticipate receiving a massive federal grant for replacement of the aging water system, which would “go a long way toward improving these losses,” but Gawlik warned that it could be a “decade long of improvements, but over that period you should see those water losses come down from that 39%.”
Gawlik recommended that the PSC require WAPA to file a new water LEAC petition by Oct. 31, and provide an update on the status of the grant process.
Commissioner Pedro Williams asked about why WAPA has not been complying with a law requiring quarterly data reports, and General Counsel Dionne Sinclair said she interpreted the law to require the filings only if they were petitioning for a rate increase.
“I do not accept that WAPA does not understand that the law is clear that you’re required to provide quarterly filings,” Williams said.
Commissioner Andrew Rutnik asked what the water losses equate to in dollars.
Noel Hodge, director of water distribution, said it’s 10% of their overall budget, which is $3 million a year.
Rutnik suggested that theft could be partially to blame, and Hodge said there’s no clear way for the Authority to tell without further investigation.
“What we can do is to check what we’ve got, that we know we can stop. Because we can’t stop the leaks because we don’t have the capital to invest in the system,” Rutnik said.
The current situation is “unconscionable,” and “you’re talking millions of gallons of water here, pumping right back down in the ground,’ Rutnik said. “That’s a lot of water, you know? And the customers, truthfully, are paying for it. Because they’re paying for the cost of what it is to produce that water at WAPA.”
Don Gregoire, WAPA’s director of water distribution on St. Croix and interim chief administration officer, said they’re currently receiving funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to fix broken water lines in severely affected communities as quickly as possible, which will help reduce water line loss.
There are also lots of old meters, so “the 30-40% line loss might not be all line loss,” and “once we deploy our new smart meters, we’ll have a better accountability in terms of what’s being sold, better accountability in terms of billing. And I honestly believe what we’re seeing in line loss right now will be reduced,” Gregoire said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to provide “in excess of $1 billion” to fully replace the water storage and distribution system on St. Croix, which is faring worse than St. Thomas, and will provide new infrastructure that’s “world class, today’s best stuff,” said Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis. “That will have a dramatic impact on water loss performance on St. Croix.”
PSC Chairman David Hughes said the current rate has been in place for a year-and-a-half, and “this is still a rather substantial jump for a system that presumably had all these same problems a year-and-a-half ago. Was the LEAC just wrong then?”
“The biggest impact in terms of the change of the rates this time really is the CPI adjustment,” Lewis said. “CPI being up 8 to 10% just in the last year, that has been the single biggest impact.”
Going back to July 2022, “the balance was around $600,000 of underrecovery” in the water rate, Lewis said.
The system has underrecovered costs by “several million dollars” over the last two years, but the deficit was offset by $8 million received in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, Lewis said.
Hughes stopped him there and addressed his fellow commissioners.
“We have never really as a commission faced up to what’s going to happen when WAPA gets revenue outside of rate base, and how we reflect that in rates, because it’s essentially a double collection,” Hughes said.
“So, in this case, Mr. Lewis is outlining a situation in where he’s essentially picked up an extra revenue point, that generally speaking, since we project rates, should have reduced the rate to the consumer. He gets $2 million from the feds to pay for their bills, he shouldn’t still get their $2 million. That’s just the function of a generous federal government, but we as a commission don’t make any adjustments to rates, typically, for these types of federal grants that are deemed additional revenue to the utility, to handle those things that we’ve already specified in rates,” Hughes continued.
“And we need to take up that conversation at some point because that’s not fair to rate payers. WAPA shouldn’t just pocket the extra $2 million and use it for other things, they have a budgeting cycle, they’re supposed to project those things,” he added.
Commissioners Hughes, Rutnik, Pedro Williams, and Raymond Williams voted unanimously to approve the requested rate increase, with the stipulation that WAPA must file quarterly reports dating back to October 2021, after which they may put the new rate into place as early as Aug. 1.