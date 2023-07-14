vi210518_WAPA dock 02.jpg

The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas. An audit of WAPA’s water system performed between 2017 and 2020 found that there was a 35% water loss on St. Thomas and 48% loss on St. Croix, according to Georgetown Consultant Group.

 Daily News file photo

The V.I. Public Services Commission has approved a significant water rate increase requested by the V.I. Water and Power Authority, which is struggling to pay its contractor for filtering seawater through a reverse osmosis system, and is losing staggering amounts of that fresh water from aging, leaky pipes.

WAPA filed a petition for an increase in the water LEAC, or Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, from the current rate of $7.82 per kilogallon to $9.53 per kilogallon, an increase of $1.71 or about 22%, according to Georgetown Consultant Group representative Larry Gawlik.

