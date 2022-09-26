The Public Services Commission voted Monday to extend the existing fuel surcharge for 90 days, and ordered their consultant and the V.I. Water and Power Authority to come to an agreement on the method to calculate that rate going forward.

The current fuel surcharge, also known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, rate, is 22.22 cents per kilowatt hour, and WAPA CEO Andy Smith told the PSC Monday that the Authority intends to keep that rate steady for the next three months.

