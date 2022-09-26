The Public Services Commission voted Monday to extend the existing fuel surcharge for 90 days, and ordered their consultant and the V.I. Water and Power Authority to come to an agreement on the method to calculate that rate going forward.
The current fuel surcharge, also known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, rate, is 22.22 cents per kilowatt hour, and WAPA CEO Andy Smith told the PSC Monday that the Authority intends to keep that rate steady for the next three months.
PSC Chairman David Hughes said he asked PSC consultant Larry Gawlik of Georgetown Consulting Group to review current rates to ensure WAPA is not over-collecting for fuel costs, and Gawlik confirmed they are not.
Smith said he doesn’t intend to petition for a rate increase in the next 90 days, but if for some reason WAPA can’t cover the cost of fuel there will be rolling blackouts, which would create a financial “death spiral.”
“I have no intention of asking for a change in rates over the next 90 days, but if there are some crazy circumstance I cannot honestly sit here and tell you absolutely 100% no, although I have no intention of doing so,” Smith said.
“The last time I remember having those conversations, talking about cash shortages and rolling blackouts — the last executive director that said that really created a stir in the community,” said Commissioner Raymond Williams.
“More importantly, I applaud the work you guys are doing,” Williams said, and he encouraged Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administration to continue using federal funding to subsidize WAPA’s fuel costs to avoid raising rates on customers.
Williams said he hopes that will continue, at least until more efficient Wartsila generators are brought online next year, and thanked WAPA officials “for your straightforwardness and your transparency.”
Hughes agreed that Bryan has been taking funds from the American Rescue Plan “which were programmed for things just like this to supplement fuel costs in the territory,” and that would have to be factored in to future rate discussions.
Commissioner Andrew Rutnik asked how much the subsidy has totaled, and WAPA Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis said WAPA has received $24 million for fuel support since March 18.
PSC members Hughes, Rutnik, Raymond Williams and Pedro Williams voted unanimously to extend the rate to Dec. 31.
WAPA is required by law to make a new LEAC filing for January, and has been in discussions with Gawlik over the methodology of determining the correct rate through the MFR, or minimum filing requirements.
The process of reviewing what WAPA should be charging for fuel costs has always been controversial, and Hughes said that it should be a simple matter of plugging numbers into a mathematical formula.
Hughes said the intention was to refine the process so staff aren’t reviewing more information than necessary.
But Gawlik and WAPA disagree over what the minimum filing requirements should be, and PSC members said they need to resolve their differences, or come prepared to hash them out at the next meeting in October.
Smith said he thought WAPA and the consultants were in step over the five to seven months they’ve been having the discussion, and was “disappointed” when Georgetown filed a report to the PSC indicating several points of disagreement.
Smith listed several of those points, and said essentially that the consultant has requested information that WAPA does not see as germane to the LEAC calculation, such as monthly financial statements and accounts receivable.
“I am in no way, or in no intention suggesting we won’t provide information to the staff or to the commission,” but “from the utility’s perspective they’re not relevant to a LEAC filing,” Smith said.
“To me it behooves WAPA to really work with the consultant because it’s in your best interest to simplify the process,” said Commissioner Pedro Williams.
“I thought we had reached that, and then I was surprised when the redline document came through and there were disagreements between Georgetown and what I thought we had agreed to going into the final exercise here,” Smith said.
Hughes said that “the process has not been working,” and said WAPA and Gawlik need to “reconvene their conversation” and come to an agreement on what WAPA needs to do.
“I keep hearing different stories,” said Rutnik, and it’s unclear how substantive the disagreements are.
“I’m literally going to sit you guys together in the next meeting and you’re going to have to defend your points,” Hughes said. “And I hope there’s very few of them, or none. So, if we can send you off and be a little more stern this time, we want a stipulated agreement.”
WAPA officials also gave a detailed presentation on requests for proposals from third parties interested in constructing and operating solar generation and storage facilities, primarily on St. Croix. They intend to discuss a potential power purchase agreement at a WAPA board meeting this week, and will return to the PSC with that approved agreement for further review, Smith said.
The PSC also voted unanimously to appoint Assistant Executive Director Sandra Setorie as interim Executive Director following the abrupt resignation of former Executive Director Donald Cole in August. Legal Support Specialist Tisean Hendricks was also appointed as interim assistant director, and the PSC said they’ll take further action on permanent appointments at a future meeting.