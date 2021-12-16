The Public Services Commission is trying to determine whether to allow the V.I. Water and Power Authority to continue collecting what was supposed to be a five-year rate increase set to expire in March, and which was intended to pay $87 million to fuel supplier Vitol.
WAPA’s contract with the company to transition to propane-powered generators ballooned to more than $200 million, a disastrous deal detailed in a recent report by V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt.
PSC Chairman David Hughes said the complicated conversation surrounding the expiration of what amounts to $2.6 million per month in rate recovery for WAPA “is made that much more complicated by that report.”
Hughes said WAPA first needs to determine how much money was billed and collected over the last five years, and “we need to know what you actually did with the money that you collected that was targeted and earmarked toward making these payments.”
“Clearly, it wasn’t all applied to Vitol because I know you have a very large outstanding payable to that company,” Hughes said.
WAPA is compiling data necessary to justify an extension, but if no action is taken, Hughes noted “there will be a public notice in February that the rates are being reduced in the territory if we can’t get to a resolution of this question.”
PSC Commissioner Andrew Rutnik also had questions.
“If this rate expires in March, what will WAPA do with that less of revenue?” he asked. “Is there any downside to this rate being removed in March?”
Hughes asked Interim WAPA Chief Executive Officer Noel Hodge if he wanted to “comment on what losing 2.8 cents of base rate means to the utility?”
Hodge said there would undoubtedly be a negative impact to WAPA’s already “fragile” financial state.
Rutnik pointed out that because WAPA is a rate-based utility, “there’s nobody to punish here. If we don’t authorize the payment of a bill that was probably not very wisely approved in decision-making and blew the cost, I don’t know. I mean, who’s going to pay for it?”
Hughes noted that aside from laying the expense at the feet of ratepayers, the V.I. government could choose to use pandemic emergency funds to help WAPA pay its bills, but “the governor gets to make that decision as to whether he feels that is an appropriate use of those funds.”
The third option, he said, “is to abandon this project and conclude that these facilities are not necessary for the operation of the authority.”
He added that “one of the options here is that we simply do not pay for the project. Default is a strong word because I think that Vitol shares some culpability, as our construction manager, in not managing the cost of this project correctly.”
WAPA also still has not fully paid its regulatory assessments to the PSC, and still has an outstanding balance of $120,096 on docket-specific assessments, which is how the PSC pays consultants, according to PSC Executive Director Donald Cole.
WAPA is also overdue on part of the third and the full fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year annual assessments, and owes a total of $337,027.
“So, as it is, there are still outstanding balances on the account. As we know, the utility is speaking of its hemorrhaging cash flow,” Cole said.
The PSC appreciates that WAPA has been making partial payments but “they remain insufficient,” Hughes said.
He reiterated that without WAPA’s full payment, PSC cannot hire consultants to conduct base rate investigations and will not entertain a petition for a rate increase until the assessments are paid in full.
During Wednesday’s meeting the PSC voted to re-elect Hughes as chairman and Raymond Williams as vice-chair for a yearlong term.