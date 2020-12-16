In order for the V.I. Public Services Commission to establish a four-person quorum and take any official action, it has to rely on a commissioner who technically resigned last month. The arrangement is a not-so-subtle reminder of the PSC’s need for more commissioners and the stalled attempts at finding them.
On Tuesday, the issue came to the fore during a regular PSC meeting held via Zoom. Despite an agenda that included fuel rates and addressing the new Ratepayers’ Bill of Rights, PSC Chairman David Hughes was forced to postpone any votes or in-depth discussion since only he and Commissioner Raymond Williams were present. Commissioner Andrew Rutnik was unavailable due to another commitment.
Collectively, the three commissioners are the only sitting members of the seven-person PSC. Any votes or actions taken require a fourth member — in this case, the now-former PSC Commissioner Kent Bernier Sr., who resigned in November due to personal reasons.
Hughes said Bernier can “still function” as a commissioner despite his departure and can be called upon when a vote is needed. However, he added, the situation is untenable.
“The potential certainly exists that this could become a problem,” Hughes told The Daily News. “Clearly, emergency situations can arise and I would not want to go into a substantial rate proceeding without a full quorum.”
Indeed, the PSC, which regulates all public utilities in the territory, relies on the expertise of its commissioners to pore over voluminous amounts of information before deciding on things like rates for the V.I. Water and Power Authority. Without enough commissioners to form a quorum, decisions like this could be delayed.
According to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., the onus is on the Legislature, who he says failed to confirm two of his nominees “for months.”
These included Derek Gabriel, a former project assistant with AECOM and now territory manager for APTIM, whose nomination was sent down in January; and St. Croix-based attorney Douglas Canton, whose nomination was sent down in September.
Lawmakers, however, including Sen. Janelle Sarauw, chairperson of the Rules and Judiciary Committee, disputed the claim, stating they never received Canton’s nomination and that Gabriel’s nomination was delayed because of his scheduling conflicts.
Gabriel later withdrew his name due to potential conflicts of interest.
To date, no new nominees for the PSC are in the pipeline for confirmation. Worse still, all three current PSC commissioners are already serving on expired terms. Hughes and Williams had terms that expired in February 2019, while Rutnik’s term expired in July 2017.
As per the V.I. code, PSC commissioners serve on “extended time” until they are replaced. Hughes said the governor is aware of the situation and that he expects a replacement for Bernier “in a month or two.”
“I understand why it’s difficult to find commissioners for the PSC — it’s not the most desirable job in the world,” Hughes said.
“It’s a volunteer position that requires a great deal of time and effort and results in little public thanks. It also requires a broad base of knowledge to do the job right, so it’s not an easy position to fill.”