The V.I. Water and Power Authority is set to argue for a rate increase at Monday’s meeting of the Public Services Commission and the Waste Management Authority will make a presentation on the implementation of tipping fees.
The meeting agenda includes a report from PSC staff on complaints about WAPA’s post-hurricane billing practices and procedures, and a report from WAPA on its efforts to restore the automated metering system.
Meanwhile, WAPA is petitioning the PSC for an increase to the fuel surcharge, also known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, rate.
A PSC staff report focusing on WAPA’s base rate is also on the agenda as well as a WAPA report on its budget and financial audits.
A number of infrastructure projects will be up for discussion, including new generation units for St. Croix, emergency generators for St. John and generator lease agreements territorywide.
The Waste Management Authority is also going to discuss its application to the PSC for solid waste tipping fees — a charge to dispose of trash.
The Authority has been working toward eliminating unmanned bin sites and imposing a so-called Solid Waste User Fee on anyone throwing away trash to generate revenue for solid waste collection, including recycling services and other waste diversion initiatives.
The meeting is set to begin with a closed-door executive session at 9 a.m., and the public is invited to view the meeting starting at 10 a.m. The meeting is being streamed on Facebook at Facebook.com/vipsc1965/live. The agenda is available on the Virgin Islands Public Services Commission Facebook page.