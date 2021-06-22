The Public Services Commission reluctantly — but unanimously — voted Monday to increase the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s fuel surcharge by 2.3 cents, bringing the total charge for ratepayers up to about 43 cents per kilowatt hour.
The surcharge, known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, rate, is necessary for WAPA to pay its fuel suppliers, and commissioners agreed that the increase is supported by data showing fuel rates have increased beyond what was anticipated.
“The last thing I want to do is raise rates on the people of this territory. But I know what the math says,” said PSC Chairman David Hughes.
The current LEAC is 14.94 cents per kilowatt hour, and the increase brings the LEAC to 17.2125 cents. That increase is driven by the actual cost of fuel, which is causing an increase in the cost to generate power, Hughes said.
“There’s nothing wrong on the LEAC side. Understanding LEAC is pretty easy. They use the fuel, it’s a separate cost, people should pay for that. It’s the other side of the ledger, it’s the bad decisions that WAPA has made over the years,” said PSC Commissioner Andrew Rutnik. The St. Thomas-St. John District has recently experienced prolonged, “crippling” power outages, which make any rate increases — however justified — difficult for the public to stomach, Rutnik said.
He estimated that ideally, 22 cents a kilowatt hour would let “the community prosper. We’re a long way from that. This is going to bring it up to 43 cents a kilowatt hour.”
WAPA’s astronomically high rates drive up the cost of business in every industry throughout the territory, but “I’m going to have to vote for an increase today because I know WAPA needs it. They need the cash. They have to be able to pay their fuel suppliers or we’re going to have two, three-day outages, not just nine hours,” Rutnik said.
“It’s an untenable situation the Commission is put in over and over again. And an embarrassing thing for WAPA to have to go to the public and ask for more income when the services, by the public’s measure, are terrible.”
PSC commissioners Pedro Williams, Rutnik and Hughes voted in favor of the increase. PSC member Raymond Williams was absent from the vote.
Monday’s meeting included wide-ranging discussions on WAPA’s efforts to improve services and reduce costs — which have yet to come to fruition for many ratepayers still dealing with inconsistent power and confusing, sometimes nonsensical estimated bills.
“The billings lately have been bizarre, to say the least,” Rutnik said.
Hughes said the agenda had been designed with a series of “leading questions” intended to help the PSC ascertain WAPA’s true status.
Hughes praised WAPA Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge, who’s been in the position for four months, and said he’s starting to see real progress and is encouraged by the number of new employees taking over the troubled utility.
But Hodge and his team inherited myriad problems with few easy solutions, further complicated by a dire cash shortage.
For example, the automated metering system has suffered so much deferred maintenance that 20% of customers are not covered by it. WAPA is deploying more meter readers to physically check the meters for accurate billing, but Hodge said they expect it’ll take until May 2022 to get estimated billing below 2%. While WAPA employees said the system was damaged by the 2017 hurricanes, the current problems are more about deferred maintenance and “not necessarily just the function of hurricane damage. And yet we’re nearing four years past the hurricanes, and we’re only now making a serious attempt at fixing the system,” Hughes said.
“This is a huge, huge problem,” he added, as the automated system “deals with your revenue stream, it deals with the entirety of your customer service problem,” Hughes said. “So, get to it, and get to it quickly.”
Hodge objected and said they are “endeavoring to follow the competitive bidding process” to find a contractor to fix the system, after WAPA failed to do so with internal resources.
Hughes was unimpressed, and said WAPA has been sending out projects to only a handful of companies, and need to reach more potential bidders.
“You need to run a real bid process in your contracts, and that is something noted by your board, not just me,” Hughes said.