Customers of the V.I. Water and Power Authority are still being subjected to nonsensical bills and poor customer service, and members of the V.I. Public Services Commission said Wednesday that the situation cannot continue.
The commission probed issues and ratepayer complaints during a discussion with WAPA officials, who said they’re struggling with a lack of staff and resources to address all of the concerns.
For example, Marlene Francis, WAPA customer service manager, said that the authority does “not have enough agents to handle the volume of calls coming in.”
At 4 p.m., “representatives begin to call customers back that have abandoned the call,” Francis said. “That has been successful in terms of reaching out to the customers that did not get service after the initial contact with the Authority. So yes, initially when you call in you may not get a rep, but our team will call customers back between 4 and 6.”
PSC Chairman David Hughes was incredulous that the Authority was making customers wait on hold for so long that they were forced to abandon their call for help — with no indication that a return call might be coming.
“Rather than waiting until the end of the day, six to seven hours after someone has abandoned the call, you might consider getting one of those call systems” capable of taking customers’ call-back numbers, “and just put a staff on returning calls,” Hughes said. “You clearly have a staffing issue, which I can’t help you with. But you’re going to have to solve that, so you can solve this, but there are systems to make this interaction with the customers so much easier. I’d encourage you to find one of them, what you’re doing now is not really working.”
Customers are also still having to deal with fluctuating estimated bills, and WAPA staff said they’re working to repair and replace faulty meters, but a lack of manpower and materials is causing delays.
“We are seeing an uptick in complaints here in the commission and it all revolves around the metering. When WAPA says they take out a meter and put a meter back in, they use what is there to deal with the issue of back billing and all that, and that is a very serious problem,” said PSC Executive Director Donald Cole. “I believe that WAPA needs to understand that they have created this problem. When ratepayers are coming in and seeking redress, WAPA is sticking to the position of, ‘The meter said this.’”
Hughes reminded WAPA of the prohibition on back-billing for more than 30 days of service, and disconnecting service for customers with estimated bills.
“We see so many complaints from people who have estimated billing who are threatened with disconnection,” Hughes said. “I would like to make you aware that there is an order preventing you from doing so. In this environment, we will simply not allow it.”
In addition, “we’re seeing an unusual increase on the water side as well, of estimated billings. We’re not sure why that is, it’s not an area where we’ve typically had a huge problem. So, I bring this to the attention of the Authority that the meter problems we’ve been seeing on the electric side have been bleeding over to the water side, and that’s not a good development.”
Hughes said that none of these problems are new, and WAPA needs to do more to ensure customers are receiving the service they pay for — without unnecessary delay or aggravation. “We don’t really want to be in this conversation,” Hughes said. “What we talk about in these meetings, it just simply doesn’t happen when the customer gets involved. And that’s unfortunate.”