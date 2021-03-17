ST. THOMAS — Tucked amid an hourslong Senate hearing Tuesday was an extraordinary exchange between Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. and David Hughes, chairman of the V.I. Public Services Commission, who said he’s on the verge of requesting a federal investigation into $19 million in consulting fees by V.I. Water and Power Authority propane supplier Vitol.
Senators had convened in the Committee of the Whole to discuss accusations of corruption at WAPA, including a roughly $80 million 2013 contract with Vitol that ballooned to more than $160 million.
WAPA is currently in a six-year infrastructure repayment plan with Vitol to pay back seed money the company provided to develop two propane terminals in the territory. Payments are slated to increase to a $3.8 million a month, totaling roughly $270 million over the 72-month life of the agreement — which, according to WAPA, will be funded by electric revenues.
The U.S. Justice Department announced in December that Vitol, a Dutch commodities company with $225 billion in annual revenue, had agreed to pay over $135 million to resolve an investigation into the company’s violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and said the company had been paying bribes to government officials in Ecuador, Brazil and Mexico for 15 years.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Francis asked WAPA board Chairman Anthony Thomas whether there has been an “internal investigation requested either by your audit team, the inspector general, or by the board in respect to concerns about bribery and kickbacks from Vitol?”
Thomas said that an ad hoc committee has been assembled and, “they are making headway in ensuring that the people of the Virgin Islands are not being taken advantage of by our relationships with vendors such as Vitol.”
Francis was critical of the proposed increase in monthly payments to Vitol to $3.8 million. “Vitol recently required us to pay $28 million. We paid them an additional $6 million,” and he wants to “allay the public’s concern about how much of that is caught up or entangled with the alleged corruption and bribery,” Francis said.
Francis asked how many Vitol employees remain in the Virgin Islands, at which point Hughes jumped in and offered additional information.
“There is a subsidiary of Vitol,” Hughes said, “and those might be construed to be Vitol-affiliated employees.”
“In answer to your earlier question, the monthly amount is something around $870,000” for the operation and management contract with Vitol “and it is going up, despite the fact that the assets utilized by Vitol to execute that contract have been reduced over time here as the amount of LPG used does not hit targets.”
LPG, or liquid propane gas, is a cheaper and more efficient fuel than oil, and WAPA has been in the process of converting generating units at the territory’s power plants to LPG. But delays have driven up costs, and promised savings have not been delivered to ratepayers.
WAPA recently filed a lawsuit against APR Energy and subcontractor Rental Op Co LLC, claiming the companies failed to provide rental generators capable of utilizing LPG fuel, delaying the conversion process.
WAPA claims that the failures cost the authority in excess of $19.1 million in net losses from July 2017 through March 2020. The lawsuit is seeking that $19.1 million, plus the cost to dismantle the equipment and other damages.
On Tuesday, Hughes told Francis the PSC did, in fact, request a formal review of the contract with Vitol to ensure there was no fraud or abuse of government resources.
“The Public Services Commission ordered an audit of that contract some time ago, it was nominally completed by a third-party accounting firm,” Hughes said. “They were unable to obtain information from Vitol with respect to this special corporation that was set up to handle many of the local infrastructure costs associated with the $160 million.”
Hughes said that when the PSC inquired further, “there were identified $19 million in consulting fees that had not been properly allocated or disclosed, and we still wait for disclosure under that.”
“Is that reluctance to provide the information because of lack of information, or are they being uncooperative?” Francis asked.
“It has been like pulling teeth to get information from Vitol,” Hughes said.
“At this point, I am probably limited to referring this to an inquiry by the Department of the Interior, which, depending on where much of your inquiry goes, I’m prepared to do,” Hughes said. “We have no authority to force the Authority to do any of this. Even if we did, I’m not certain they’d recognize that authority.”
In response questions from Francis, WAPA’s Thomas told the committee that he “was simply not aware,” of Vitol’s “stonewalling” of the PSC’s inquiry into the $19 million in improperly allocated or disclosed consulting fees.
“What Chairman Hughes is saying is new information to me,” Thomas said, promising that he would “make some inquiries internally.”
Thomas said WAPA board Vice Chair Jed JohnHope, and board members Elizabeth Armstrong and Hubert Turnbull are members of the ad hoc committee investigating the Vitol contract for evidence of corruption.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel. I’m very confident those individuals can be able to unturn some of the issues we’re confronted with,” Francis said.
Like Francis, several other senators said Tuesday that they were impressed with JohnHope’s candor and frank responses to their questions about the true state of WAPA’s leadership, and credited him, Armstrong, and board member and V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming in particular with leading the charge toward meaningful change.
Senators did not hide their dismay at WAPA board chairman Thomas’s often curt and evasive responses, and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory chastised him frequently for his tone throughout the hearing.
“There’s one thing that’s clear in this discussion today: Mr. Board Chair Thomas does not speak for the members of this entire board. It’s clear. It’s clear that there is a lot of tension amongst the board members because some board members want accountability, while others don’t. it is clear, there is no question that this is what’s confronting us here today,” Frett-Gregory said.