PSC won't take action to rescind LEAC hike

The V.I. Alliance for Consumer Justice had a frank discussion with the Public Services Commission on Tuesday about the recent V.I. Water and Power Authority rate increase, and the stress it’s putting on ratepayers saddled with high costs to live and do business.
The PSC had previously explained the justification for the increase at a meeting on June 19, where commissioners voted to grant WAPA’s request for a 2.3-cent increase in the fuel surcharge, known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC.
The increase has brought the territory’s price for power to about 43 cents per kilowatt hour.
Commissioners said the increase is supported by data showing fuel rates have risen beyond what was anticipated.
“The last thing I want to do is raise rates on the people of this territory. But I know what the math says,” PSC Chairman David Hughes said at the June 19 meeting.
At Tuesday’s special meeting, PSC consultant Larry Gawlik gave an in-depth explanation of the increase, and Hughes explained the PSC’s obligations under the law.
“It’s not a subjective rate, I preach this to everyone,” Hughes said.
Ultimately, the PSC took no action on the petition, and “there will be no change to the LEAC rate,” Hughes said.
Jezellia Sujanani and Clarence Payne spoke on behalf of the Alliance for Consumer Justice, which had petitioned for reconsideration of the increase.
Sujanani said there is a public perception that the PSC is “rubber stamping” WAPA’s requests, and “the public does feel that no one’s looking out for them.”
Sujanani said she had requested Gawlik’s report and other data about the rate calculation and “none of that was provided to me. I requested data many times, I have the emails to show and none of this was provided and this was why we decided to make this petition in the first place.”
“We’re not here just on a whim,” Payne said. “We really, really believe that there’s grounds for this discussion today.”
Gawlik addressed the petition point by point, including the contention that the increase included WAPA’s deferred fuel balance, without audited financial statements.
Hughes said the PSC removed that portion from their calculation and made it clear that they will not consider the deferred fuel balance in calculating the LEAC until they get audited statements from WAPA.
“The audited financials are wholly a function of deferred fuel. Deferred fuel was not considered in this application, therefore audited financials have no impact on this particular LEAC setting,” Hughes said. Payne said he was “perplexed” that the deferred fuel balance was removed from the calculation, but there was still an increase beyond the fuel rate WAPA had requested.
Hughes explained that the PSC is tasked with ensuring the calculations are correct and adequate to cover the true cost of fuel, and there was “an extraordinary change in fuel price that dragged this number up over time.”
“The LEAC is not where you’re going to find better rates, because that’s completely out of our control,” said Commissioner Andrew Rutnik. “What is under the public’s control is the fact that WAPA has made some serious errors that have cost ratepayers millions of dollars.”
Commissioner Raymond Williams said the PSC’s decisions “are not done in a vacuum,” but acknowledged that the public doesn’t have access to the data the PSC is using to calculate rate increases.
Commissioner Pedro Williams agreed that the PSC must provide more information, and said “it’s always commendable when we see members of the public engaged in this type of discussion, and we should have more of them.”
Hughes said the same documents provided to PSC commissioners could be posted online to ensure transparency.
“It is public information, you are entitled to it,” Hughes said. “We take the sunshine laws seriously, and we don’t even have conversations among ourselves in groups that would constitute a quorum. We don’t do that offline; we consider those public meetings and we hold them all in your presence, so there’s no backroom negotiation in this commission. The information that’s available to us should be available to you, we see no threat in that.”