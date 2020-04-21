With public beaches reopening Monday after a two-week, government-imposed closure, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. urged the public to “use the liberty sparingly” until the worst of the COVID-19 virus passes.
“I want to be clear — no picnics, no parties, no DJs or large speakers, no get-togethers, no camping, no kickbacks, no bonfires and no celebrating 4/20 [at the beach],” Bryan said Monday during a Government House press briefing on St. Croix.
Bryan, who ordered the beaches closed on April 6 as a way to prevent large gatherings during Easter, said the reopening will now be a “test” for how seriously the public takes its preventative measures.
“If we run into non-compliance locally, we will have to close the beaches again,” Bryan said. “We are, by no means, out of the woods yet.”
The territory remains under a stay-at-home order through April 30, making the reopening of beaches a potential risk for beach-goers who violate social distancing and mass gathering restrictions — the latter prohibiting groups larger than 10 people.
On Monday, the public appeared largely compliant.
At Magens Bay on St. Thomas, attendance was slim, down to a handful of people in the mid-afternoon, when crowds and loud music are usually a staple.
At Coki Point Beach and Lindquist Beach, both on St. Thomas, more than three dozen people were seen in the mid- to late-afternoon — but most remained in small groups and kept their distance.
Bryan said that beach restaurants will also reopen Monday, but only on a take-out basis. Alcohol will remain prohibited.
He added that water quality tests won’t be completed until the end of the week and that swimmers should enter the water “at their own risk.”
Cases
The V.I. Health Department previously reported that peak hospitalizations will likely occur between April 24 and May 14. However, on Monday, Bryan said current numbers do not indicate that the territory will be “hitting any peak or any large surge anytime within the next two to three weeks.”
To date, 625 people in the territory have been tested for the COVID-19 virus — of which, 53 tested positive; 554 tested negative; and 18 are pending results.
Of the 53 positive results — 36 on St. Thomas; 15 on St. Croix; and two on St. John — 48 have recovered.
One patient is hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas but is expected to be discharged soon.
Three people have died as a result of the virus.
The first death occurred on April 4, when an 85-year-old St. Thomas man with underlying medical conditions reportedly came into contact with a positive case from Anguilla and died in his home.
The second death occurred on Thursday and involved a 72-year-old St. Thomas woman who had a history of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. At the time of her death, she was hospitalized at Schneider Hospital, where she had been on a ventilator for several days.
The third death occurred Friday afternoon and involved a 77-year-old St. Croix man with a history of hypertension and diabetes. Health officials said this case is being considered travel-acquired, as the victim recently traveled from Miami. At the time of is death, he was hospitalized at Luis Hospital, where he was on a ventilator.
Who to contact
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing a severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
