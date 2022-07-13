Only one library is currently open in the territory, but the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is working to repair and reopen other facilities, according to DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen.
DPNR oversees all public libraries, archives, and museums in the Virgin Islands. In response to questions from The Daily News, Nielsen said in an email Tuesday that the “Regional Library for The Blind and Physically Challenged is opened to everyone on St. Croix.”
Turnbull Library on St. Thomas is closed due to a faulty chiller unit, and Nielsen said a new chiller has been installed. But the department is still working to fix a mechanical issue with the building’s water, and Nielsen said the library will reopen to the public once the problem is resolved, hopefully “before the end of this week.”
On St. John, contractors working to repair Elaine Sprauve Library are about halfway done, and “repairs are anticipated to be completed by end of August/early September. We are endeavoring to open the facility in September, but that will be dependent on adequate staffing,” Nielsen said.
On St. Croix, the contractor is continuing work on the interior of Florence Williams Library in Christiansted, “however, damages to the roof have been observed. DPNR is working to secure the additional funding necessary to replace the roof in its entirety,” Nielsen said. In Frederiksted, “minor repairs are being made to Petersen which will allow us to open while repairs to Florence Williams are being made. We are endeavoring to have Petersen open by Aug. 1 and operating through the completion of the repairs at Florence Williams.”
“The department understands the community‘s frustrations, and thanks them for their patience and understanding,” Nielsen said.
Carla Sewer of St. John recently started an online petition on Change.org, that had more than 100 signatures as of Tuesday night, calling on the department to hire experienced librarians with Masters of Library Science degrees.
“Change in leadership needs to happen. A Library Advisory Board or Board of Trustees needs to be in place to oversee these public libraries and keep them open,” according to the petition.
Sewer said she worked at the Sprauve library for a year and left in frustration in January 2019 after obtaining advanced library degrees at her own expense, and is still concerned about the lack of funding and resources being directed to the libraries. Sewer now runs an education consultation business and recently started a nonprofit, The Future is Here Inc.
Sprauve Library has been closed since 2019, and “when I’m hearing August, September, that’s something that we heard last year. So, it’s daunting to not know what’s the next steps and they’re not sharing that with the public,” Sewer said. Staffing remains a serious concern, and “they’re not letting the public know when the library on St. John is going to be open.”
Sewer said she has obtained a grant in partnership with St. JanCo: the St. John Heritage Collective, to research public libraries in the territory from 1917 to present, including Williams, Sprauve, and Enid Baa, the long-closed historic library in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.
DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol announced in December that the Baa Library is being renovated to make way for retail space, a computer lab and a Tourism Department welcome center with public bathrooms.
Sewer said she is currently looking for two graduate assistants to help with the library research project from August through October, and each would receive a $2,500 stipend. Interested college or graduate students currently living in the territory should call Sewer at 940-222-9336.
For more information on the territory’s libraries, visit www.usvipubliclibraries.com.