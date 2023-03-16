The territory’s Chief Public Defender Samuel Joseph testified to the Legislature Wednesday about the need to speed up the often slow court process, and provide more mental health resources so defendants with behavioral health issues don’t end up jailed indefinitely.

Senators in the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety, chaired by Sen. Kenneth Gittens, met to receive an update from the V.I. Office of the Public Defender, which provides free legal representation to indigent criminal defendants.

