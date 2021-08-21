Public defenders tasked with helping clients charged with a broad range of crimes are facing unprecedented challenges amid COVID-19, according to Chief Public Defender Samuel Joseph.
“We represent people who are often at their lowest moments in their life, the least educated, the most disadvantaged and the most afflicted with mental illness; the most scared, abused and youthful,” Joseph said.
He added that he “can say without reservation” that the office “continues to provide each client high quality legal representation that is good as, or better than that provided by the best of the private bar.”
He thanked his office’s 31 total staff members “for their hard work and unwavering dedication.”
Joseph testified Friday to the Senate Finance Committee, and said his office is requesting a budget of $5.23 million for salaries and operational expenses based on current caseload.
Joseph said that “each employee puts in a tremendous number of hours,” and tailors their advocacy to each case.
The office was assigned to 773 cases as of July 31, and “22 of these cases are murders,” Joseph said.
In the St. Croix district, 417 cases are pending and 352 in the St. Thomas-St. John district, and the average trial attorney’s caseload ranges from 50 to 120 cases a month — which is on the high end of national averages, Joseph said.
The V.I. Superior Court has suspended all jury trials since the pandemic began in March 2020, and Joseph said that “based on discussions within the judicial sphere, we anticipate a number of high profile and complex cases will go forward as soon as possible.”
Public defenders have been filing motions for release from jail — even on behalf of defendants not specifically assigned to the office, whose attorneys essentially abandoned them, Joseph said.
The office already represents over 90% of the defendants charged with crimes before the V.I. Superior Court, with the only exceptions being those who can afford a private attorney, or instances in which there is a conflict of interest and a private attorney is assigned to a case by a judge.
Sen. Kurt Vialet asked when trials are expected to resume.
Joseph said September is a possibility “but all of that again, is dependent on where we are as a territory from the COVID-19 numbers standpoint.”
The territory’s courtrooms are ill-equipped to account for social distancing between jurors, but Joseph said many other jurisdictions have figured out ways to bring defendants to trial safely so they’re not left waiting for months or years. Some are awaiting trial in jail, but many are released to the community, where some have become victims of crime themselves.
“How many of your clients awaiting trial have been murdered?” Vialet asked. “Unfortunately, that is something that happens within this realm,” Joseph said. Within the last year, he said there have been “probably about four or five of them.”
“We cannot continue to use COVID as a reason why we’re not having trials,” Vialet said.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said the Corrections Bureau is struggling to manage consent decrees and chronic understaffing, and “our prisons are full of people awaiting trial. And of course you wouldn’t need all these correction officers and this consent decree and everything else if we were just moving cases.”
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. asked about the situation with defendants suffering from mental health issues, and Deputy Chief Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan said there are many difficult cases.
The territory does not have an inpatient mental health treatment center where detainees can be held while they await trial, so mentally ill defendants are either jailed without treatment or shipped off-island to a facility in Puerto Rico or the mainland. In some cases, judges have been forced to dismiss charges against someone not competent to stand trial and release them from custody because an individual cannot be jailed forever without conviction.
O’Bryan said those charged with more serious crimes are being held for inordinately lengthy pre-trial detention because they are unable to be brought to trial, but cannot be released.
“There’s a murder case that has been pending for four years, and there are a number of individuals that we have that are in off-island facilities that we’re trying to bring home, who no longer need the inpatient type of care, which is also a struggle. So, we have our work cut out for us,” O’Bryan said.
While the Health Department “does a yeoman’s job” of trying to find placements, it’s not always feasible, and the process is lengthy and expensive.
“If we had a local entity that would greatly reduce, number 1, the cost to the government, and number 2, the effectiveness in getting these individuals from being dependent on the system to being productive, contributing members of society,” O’Bryan said.