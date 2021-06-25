The V.I. Public Finance Authority at a meeting this week approved several agreements, including a contract with a consulting firm to help find a developer to purchase or lease the Kings Alley Hotel on St. Croix.
The PFA, led by chairman and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., voted Wednesday to approve a resolution to ratify the contract for professional services with Atlantic Caribbean Consulting, LLC “to assist with the solicitation and selection of a hotel developer and/or operator for the purchase or lease,” of the hotel and an adjacent vacant lot that once housed the Anchor Inn.
Board members voted to authorize the sale of the properties in May, but the PFA has been trying unsuccessfully to sell the hotel for years. It took over the hotel in 2003 after the former owner, Development Consultants Inc., defaulted on its government-backed loan.
The PFA used bond proceeds to renovate the 22 rooms in the main hotel complex and restaurant, a project that was supposed to cost about $2.5 million and be finished by March 2004.
The final price tag for the project hit $11.4 million, and the hotel did not open until January 2008. In 2006, King’s Alley Hotel was appraised at $6.5 million, and while the PFA has tried for years to find an interested buyer, the agency has said that all offers have been too low.
PFA board members also voted to approve a resolution on behalf of the Office of Disaster Recovery to enter into a lease with Blackbird Property LLC for use of office space on Strand Street in Frederiksted, St. Croix, for a two-year term, with a two-year renewal option at a cost of $72,000 per year during the initial lease term.
The board also voted to approve a resolution establishing a memorandum of understanding between the PFA on behalf of the Office of Disaster Recovery and the V.I. Public Broadcasting System to utilize the services of the Disaster Recovery contractors to provide architectural and engineering services to repair damaged Public Broadcasting System facilities.
The PFA also voted to approve a no-cost, one-year contract extension with the Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. and BDO USA to allow BDO to complete the 2019 fiscal year financial audit of the PFA, WICO, and viNGN, and to conduct the 2020 financial audit of the PFA, Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp., WICO, and viNGN.
In addition, the PFA authorized payment of $52,709 to Duane Morris LLP for legal services rendered to the Virgin Islands government between January and May 2021 “relative to negotiations with a prospective distillery, and to approve the payment of future invoices once payment has been approved by the Governor’s Chief of Staff or Chief Legal Counsel.”
The PFA’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12.