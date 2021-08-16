The V.I. Public Finance Authority’s board of directors took the steps to get the agency’s new executive director up and running when it met Thursday.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who serves as the board’s chairman, welcomed Bosede Bruce to the job of executive director and congratulated her on her recent confirmation as the territory’s Finance commissioner by the Legislature, according to a news release from PFA spokeswoman Carol Burke.
The board’s initial four items for consideration were to amend resolutions pertaining to the executive director’s role so Bruce could fulfill her financial and operational authority, according to the release.
The amended resolutions, which received unanimous consent, included:
• Appointing Bruce a signatory on all PFA accounts.
• Authorizing her as the executive director to hold a government credit card with a $25,000 limit.
• Appointing Bruce as an authorized signatory on the payroll and administration accounts of the Office of Disaster Recovery.
Board members also voted unanimously to appoint Bruce to take financial actions on behalf of PFA subsidiaries including Kings Alley Management, Inc., and Lonesome Dove Petroleum Company, Inc.
During the discussion, board member Keith O’Neale Jr. raised an issue involving the V.I. Next Generation Network, another PFA subsidiary, according to the news release.
O’Neale, who also serves on the network’s board, along with Bryan, “explained that viNGN’s President and CEO requested an increase to his spending authority for procurement purposes as the level of his current authorization hindered the viNGN’s ability to move forward with certain projects due to the delay associated with seeking board approval,” according to the news release. “O’Neale, Jr. explained that viNGN’s spending authority should not exceed that of its parent company. As a result, the PFA board increased the authority of the executive director and the director of finance and administration to the same level requested by that of the viNGN’s president and CEO.”
Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien told the board that the Legislature has requested access to the office’s architectural and engineering contractors.
“In granting the Legislature access to these services, they will be responsible for all the associated costs,” she said.
In addition to the Legislature’s request, the Board also unanimously approved the Disaster Recovery Office’s request to amend an existing contract with SFT Solutions to update its website to include information related to COVID-19 disaster recovery funding and the American Rescue Plan.
Before entering into executive session, the board approved a contract with Fiscal Strategies Group, Inc., to provide financial advisory services.
The Board also approved a legal services contract with Womble Bond Dickenson (US) LLP to serve as special counsel to the V.I. government in connection with ongoing Government Employees’ Retirement System litigation. Board member Dorothy Isaacs expressed hope that the litigation could be settled to save both parties the costs of legislation and to shift the focus on finding solutions to GERS’ funding issues.
The board ultimately approved the legal services contract despite an objection.
At the conclusion of the executive session, the Board reported that they discussed legal and policy strategy relative to the closing of the Limetree Bay refinery, the status of the solicitation for proposals for the sale or lease of the Kings Alley Hotel and Anchor Inn properties on St. Croix, a potential strategy to improve the territory’s cruise ship industry product and lobbying efforts related to the territory’s tax incentive programs.