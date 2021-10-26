The Public Finance Authority’s board of directors approved several services contracts at a board meeting Friday, as well as a tuition reimbursement program for staff.
The program will reimburse 100% of tuition costs for classes in which a staff member earned an “A” grade, 90% for a “B,” and 80% for a “C.” Between the Public Finance Authority and Office of Disaster Recovery, there are about 30 employees eligible for the program.
Directors present at Friday’s board meeting were Chairman Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Secretary Keith O’Neale, Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal and Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce. Board member Dorothy Isaacs was absent.
O’Neal was the only member to vote against the program, and argued that the original proposal with lower reimbursement rates was more appropriate.
That plan would have paid 50% for a “C,” 75% for a “B,” and 100% for an “A,” and O’Neal cautioned against being fiscally irresponsible, even in the name of educational enrichment.
“This is government. This is not private sector where you make big profits and you can afford to do these things. And because we have money today it doesn’t mean we have this money two years from now,” O’Neal said. “It’s great to have the feel-good things, but feel-good has a cost.”
Board members present also voted to amend the contracts with Springline Architects, Jaredian Design Group and DLR Group on behalf of the Office of Disaster Recovery “to expand the scope of services to include all disaster recovery work and not just disaster recovery work related to the 2017 hurricanes.”
Director of the Office of Disaster Recovery Adrienne Williams-Octalien explained that federal disaster funding is now available for pandemic-related repairs and retrofitting, and “the engineering firms that have been on contract have been requested to provide some of the engineering work for those projects as well.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act both have provided funding to the territory. Amending the contracts will enable the providers to work on, “for instance, school projects that could be funded later on that we’ve not received an obligation for,” Williams-Octalien said.
Williams-Octalien said there is funding available for schools to repair and upgrade HVAC systems to improve air quality and other projects related to fighting the spread of COVID-19.
“The request is not to increase the contract amounts, so any work done will be within the approved contract amounts,” she added.
Bryan said Education received about $200 million in funding and are doing a “massive ventilation overhaul” at a cost of $20 million per district, “so I think it’s very forward-looking for the ODR to be securing those services now.”
Board members also voted to renew contracts for five other existing vendors: Winston and Strawn, to provide legal and government relations services; investment advisor Causey Demgen & Moore PC; Total Spectrum USVI LLC, to provide government relations services; and contracts with accounting firm Benham and Hodge PC between the PFA and the Tobacco Settlement Financing Corporation.
Bryan said the PFA has “really put together a great Washington team” that has lobbied for and attracted $1.3 billion in COVID-19 relief funds, got the earned income tax credit reimbursed and had $300 million in disaster loans forgiven.
The contractors and PFA “have a really good relationship with the Delegate’s office and specifically cited Total Spectrum as “our lobbying firm that has allowed us great access to senators.”
O’Neale said he didn’t want to vote on the contract for Total Spectrum without discussing it confidentially in executive session.
“The questions I would like to get into would not be suitable to be discussed in the public domain,” O’Neale said.
Board members voted to approve all of the contracts — including Total Spectrum, after emerging from executive session.
The contract with Benham and Hodge and the PFA is $70,000 annually, plus an amount not to exceed $130,000 to facilitate the annual independent audit of the PFA and its subsidiaries.
The PFA also approved a $10,000 per year agreement retroactive from January through 2024 to prepare the tobacco settlement finance statement, as well as an amount not to exceed $6,000 per year for additional services to facilitate and prepare the annual audit.
O’Neal — who questioned why the contract hasn’t been put out to bid for more than a dozen years — abstained, with the remaining three board members voting in favor.
The cost of the two-year contract renewal with Causey and Moore is based on the amount of investments being managed, and board attorney Kye Walker said their total fees were $82,579 for the 2021 fiscal year, advising on holdings of upwards of $615 million.
The one-year contract with Total Spectrum is worth $17,000 a month, and board members voted unanimously to approve it.