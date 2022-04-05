This week the V.I. Health Department is inviting the public to take part in the various activities planned to celebrate the annual National Public Health Week.
Radio presentations on the importance of improving health will continue today. Events have been planned territorywide to include outreach activities at select public schools.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said that from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, residents can take advantage of free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes among others, at Four Winds Plaza on St. Thomas. HIV testing will also be available. A similar event will be held in the subsidized housing complex in Frederisked, St. Croix.
Also Wednesday, the Morris F. DeCastro Clinic staff will hold health-promoting walk beginning at 9 a.m. from the V.I. National Park to the gravel lot in St. John.
On Friday, the department will observe Public Health Employee Appreciation Day, and all department offices and clinics territorywide will be closed in observance.
“It’s critical to acknowledge the important role our Virgin Islands public health team plays in the overall health and wellbeing of the territory,” Encarnacion said. “These professionals are the ones who work proactively to identify and eliminate possible threats to our individual and public health.”
This year’s theme is “Public health is where you are” and Encarnacion said “this year’s national theme truly says it all” and selected by the American Public Health Association and according to the release “means to draw the public’s attention to the impact one’s physical location has on their personal health.”
As the APHA indicates, it’s important to recognize that “the places where we are, physically, mentally and societally, affect our health and our lives.’”
The festivities continue Saturday, which promises to be a “fun event” in recognition of National Nutrition Month to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reinholdt Jackson Recreational Complex Park on St. Croix, according to Encarncaion.