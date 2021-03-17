Representatives for Cowgirl Bebop are proceeding with an appeal to the Board of Land Use Appeals over denial of a major Coastal Zone Management permit for a floating bar and restaurant, and will appear at a public hearing set for Thursday at 10 a.m. to argue their case.
Attorney Alex Golubitsky, spokesperson for Cowgirl Bebop, which is being marketed as “The Bebop,” a still-conceptual floating restaurant, told The Daily News on Tuesday that the company has not yet received a separate, minor permit for moorings between Mingo and Grass cays.
V.I. Superior Court Judge Denise Francois recently ordered CZM staff to grant the minor permit by March 30, and Golubitsky said the procedural process required to move forward with the project remains unclear, so the company is proceeding with the appeal over the major permit until the matter is settled. Even if the company receives CZM permit approval, however, Golubitsky cautioned that there are several other reviews and approvals that would need to take place.
The process has become particularly muddy because the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, which oversees the division of Coastal Zone Management, did not meet statutory deadlines before informing the company that its proposal was in excess of a $75,000 value threshold and required a major permit — not a minor permit.
While pursuing a lawsuit over CZM’s lack of response to the minor permit, the company applied for a major permit as instructed, and pursued both simultaneously.
Francois unexpectedly issued a ruling on the minor permit, ordering CZM to grant a default permit as required by law. Minor permits require only CZM staff approval, while major permits must go to a public hearing and review by the CZM committee.
The company’s proposal, which is being financed by hedge fund manager William Perkins III, founder of Brisa Max Holdings VI LLC, has generated mixed reviews from the community — with some saying they’d welcome a new attraction for charter boats, while others say the location is unsafe for boating traffic, which would also disturb wildlife.
While CZM staff had recommended approval, the CZM committee voted against granting Bebop the major permit, and said the found it an improper development for the proposed area.
Cowgirl Bebop appealed that decision to the Board of Land Use Appeals, which is taking up the matter during its meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m.
The Bebop appeal is the last of five items on the agenda. Members of the public who wish to participate in the hearing via videoconference may do so through Zoom.com using Meeting ID 836 6824 9896, Passcode 789920. You can also call into the meeting at 1-646-558-8656.