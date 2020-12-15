A public hearing will be held at 3 p.m. today on a proposal to return the St. Croix ground lizard to its native island.
“The Caribbean is a biodiversity hotspot with species under intense pressure from exotic introduced species, climate change and habitat loss. The St. Croix ground lizard, Ameiva polops (A. polops), is still endangered despite 50 years of active management and 30 years under the Endangered Species Act,” according to a 28-page environmental assessment that analyzed possible strategies to save the species from extinction.
“Self-sustaining populations of the species inhabit small offshore islands that comprise less than 1% of its historic range. The collection and repatriation of individuals of St. Croix ground lizards, A. polops, from offshore cays, such as Buck Island Reef National Monument, to the main island of St. Croix is being proposed as a measure to mitigate the potential for catastrophic loss of remaining remnant populations from fire, flood, hurricane, tsunami, and non-native predation.”
This is not the first time an effort has been made to expand the lizards’ habitat. In 1989 and 2008, the lizards were introduced to two mongoose-free offshore islands “in an effort to replicate the last two native populations of the St. Croix ground lizard,” according to the study.
Even with non-native predators on St. Croix, scientists believe that reintroducing the lizards to the island might be successful as the end of sugar cane production in the 1950s has resulted in a change in the islands landscape and the reemergence of suitable habitat.
“Years of management of the St. Croix ground lizard accomplished much of the action needed to allow its populations to persist in the short term, but its survival into the future is not clear. Suitable reintroduction sites within established protected areas have been identified on St. Croix that contain the necessary habitat requirements, along with reduced numbers of non-native predators,” according to the report.”
The Division of Fish and Wildlife has made the full 28-page environmental assessment for the St. Croix Ground Lizard reintroduction plan available on its website, http://dpnr.vi.gov/fish-and-wildlife/wild/, and today’s hearing will be held online to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Documents for the project can be reviewed by appointment at the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Division of Fish and Wildlife locations in Mars Hill, St. Croix, or Estate Nazareth, St. Thomas by calling 340-773-1082, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
To participate in the meeting go online to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/541778325, or participate via phone by 312-757-3121, and entering the access code 541-778-325.
Public comments on the plan will be taken until Jan. 15.