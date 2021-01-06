Public schools will resume virtual learning Thursday, while some student groups will begin a hybrid model of both virtual and at-school instruction on Jan. 25.
In the St. Thomas-St. John district, students slated to begin the hybrid model include:
• Students in Pre-K through first grade, who will attend school in-person for two days per week starting Jan. 25.
• Students in second and third grades, who will attend school in-person for two days per week starting Feb. 1.
In the St. Croix district, no hybrid model will be used.
Separately, the V.I. Education Department’s “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” feeding initiative will resume Jan. 20 in both districts.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up at 9 a.m. at all distribution sites, Monday to Friday, until supplies last. The feeding initiative does not operate on holidays and weekends.
All kitchens servicing the feeding program will receive specialized deep cleaning by COVID-19-certified contracted cleaners, focusing on detailed sanitization of all kitchen areas.
Parents or guardians picking up meals should note the following:
• Meals are limited to five per person (five breakfast and five lunches)
• A face mask or facial covering must be worn when collecting meals
• Identification is not required at pick-up
Additional reeducation training on COVID-19, conducted by V.I. Health Department professionals, has been scheduled for food service workers, school bus drivers and school monitors prior to the restart of the feeding program. These employees will also undergo COVID-19 testing.
A full listing of food distribution sites can be found at the Education Department’s website at www.vide.vi.