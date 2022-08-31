Public Services Commission Executive Director Donald Cole said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Cole declined to comment further but did confirm that he has resigned when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. could not say whether the resignation was related to Cole’s daughter’s termination from the government, and clarified that he had only heard about it “through unofficial channels,” according to a text message sent in response to questions from The Daily News.
“I am not aware of a reason for his resignation or even if it is true,” Motta wrote, after Bryan had reportedly already confirmed the news to a blog.
Government House confirmed late Tuesday night via text that Cole had spoken with Bryan and had indeed resigned. However, no reason was given for his resignation.
Cole, who as a toddler moved with his family from Nevis to St. Thomas, began his career in public service as a chief researcher/archivist at the V.I. Legislature prior to running for elected office.
He worked as assistant director of Libraries, Archives, and Museums from 2007 to 2012, and served as a PSC member from 2006 to 2012. Cole also served as a senator in the 23rd, 24th, and 30th Legislatures, and became executive director of the PSC in 2015.
The PSC is a quasi-judicial regulatory agency responsible for overseeing public utilities, including the V.I. Water and Power Authority, Waste Management Authority, Viya, and the franchised passenger ferry service between St. Thomas and St. John.
The PSC has a meeting scheduled for Friday, and it was not immediately clear whether Cole’s resignation will be up for discussion.
PSC Chairman David Hughes declined to comment.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
