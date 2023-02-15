The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has scheduled town hall meetings territory-wide to discuss planning of the Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.
The plan, “is a long-term and big picture vision that will serve as the territory’s official guide for land and water use and sustainable development,” according to a news release issued Wednesday.
“For over thirty years, we have discussed the adoption of a comprehensive land and water use plan, and I am proud to say that DPNR is here to complete this mission,” DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said in a statement.
“We are excited to create a plan that respects everyone’s individual experience across the islands, while striving to develop a shared path forward and achieve a common vision for our future land and water use,” Oriol added.
DPNR is seeking comment from the community, and “will be using a variety of tools and platforms to reach business owners, stakeholders, and residents, to obtain input and ideas.
In July, DPNR signed a contract with Horsley Witten Group to develop a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan, which has been under discussion for decades and could help modernize the territory’s zoning and development strategies.
There have been efforts to create a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan for the territory since at least the 1990s, and multiple iterations of such plans have gone before previous legislatures, who failed to act on the studies and codify the recommendations so they can be enforced.
The lack of a comprehensive, territorywide development plan has long been a source of frustration for residents, businesses, and government officials, who have often clashed or struggled to navigate questions of appropriate development, zoning and land use conflicts, erosion and flooding, and impacts to the marine environment.
Oriol “invites all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to attend the upcoming Town Hall Meetings to share your values and ideas to help shape the final plan. In an effort to accommodate as many residents as possible, the Town Hall Meetings will be held twice on each island,” according to the news release.
Meeting dates and locations
• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, DPNR office, Viya building at Tutu Park Mall
• 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, DPNR office, Viya building
• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Legislature chambers
• 12 p.m. Friday, March 3, Legislature garage
• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall
• 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, UVI Great Hall.
