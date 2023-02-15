Jean-Pierre Oriol

The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has scheduled town hall meetings territory-wide to discuss planning of the Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.

The plan, “is a long-term and big picture vision that will serve as the territory’s official guide for land and water use and sustainable development,” according to a news release issued Wednesday.

