ST. THOMAS --- The V.I. Public Works Department is advising St. Thomas residents to refrain from using Mafolie Road today and Monday because of ongoing roadwork.
The road will be closed for 30-minute intervals throughout the workday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to allow the contractor to install 24-inch storm drain pipes. During the closures, motorists will be re-routed through Pilgrim's Terrace bypass and Mannassah Hill road, according to Public Works.
Motorists are urged to adhere to all traffic controls and respect signals from on-site flaggers.
The estimated cost of the road project is $909,136.