St. John Viewing

Some residents opted to sit quietly opposite late Gov. Charles Turnbull’s open casket Thursday at The Battery in Cruz Bay, St. John.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

ST. JOHN — A hushed and somber mood fell over The Battery on Thursday as the late Gov. Charles Turnbull lay in state at the historic Cruz Bay building. Residents came and went, some taking a seat in an arrangement of chairs that faced Turnbull’s open casket.

Priscilla Hintz Knight recalled the way the late governor inspired her during her college education when she was a student at the University of the Virgin Islands and Turnbull was her professor.