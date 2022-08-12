ST. JOHN — A hushed and somber mood fell over The Battery on Thursday as the late Gov. Charles Turnbull lay in state at the historic Cruz Bay building. Residents came and went, some taking a seat in an arrangement of chairs that faced Turnbull’s open casket.
Priscilla Hintz Knight recalled the way the late governor inspired her during her college education when she was a student at the University of the Virgin Islands and Turnbull was her professor.
“He was my first professor at UVI,” said Hintz Knight. “His passion and love for the history of the Virgin Islands was contagious. He was so animated, and he really helped me appreciate more and learn more about V.I. history. I was so elated when he became governor because he truly understood the culture and the history of the Virgin Islands.”
St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve spoke fondly of the late governor.
“He was our gentle giant,” she said. “He was more of a people person than a politician. Very kind-hearted and approachable, and he loved children. Just a sweetheart.”
Turnbull’s body will also lie in state today at Government House on St. Thomas. A candlelight service is planned for today at Emancipation Garden ahead of funeral services on Saturday at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery, followed by a repast at Fort Christian.
• Today: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — A candlelight vigil will be held at Emancipation Garden. Individuals wishing to bring brief remarks — two-minute tribute — should RSVP to GovernmetHouse@go.vi.gov.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. — Viewing begins at Christchurch Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Masks will be required for all those inside the church.
Parking will be at Fort Christian parking lot, and shuttles will take people to and from Christchurch Methodist. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery on St. Thomas immediately after the funeral service. Repast is set for Fort Christian following interment.