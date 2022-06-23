Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel testified that the department is poised to have available for use $127 million in federal funding to go toward improving roadways terrtirowyide.
Gabriel’s comments came Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Finance where he was defending his proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. He told senators that while it may not be immediately evident, the territory’s roadways are beginning to improve, and more enhancements are in the works.
The government’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget allocated nearly $24.4 million from the General Fund to the department, but at its disposal is also an unprecedented amount of federal aid.
The department has a balance of over $92 million in federal funding in its coffers from five different grants, and is anticipating another $35 million — from two additional grants — in federal funding for the fiscal year.
Department officials said the funding will be used to transform the territory’s dilapidated roadways into bustling thoroughfares — complete with sidewalks, public transit routes, traffic signage, and more — but that it won’t happen overnight.
Among the department’s priority projects, officials noted five major projects being undertaken by the Office of Highway Engineering — three in the St. Croix District and two in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
On St. Croix, Phase 1 of the “container port intersection” at Clifton Hill connector road and Melvin Evans Highway underwent rebidding, and was awarded to Grace Civil LLC. Work should begin next month, according to Gabriel.
The contract for work on the Melvin Evans Highway segment — from Good Hope to William’s Delight — was awarded to VI Paving. Gabriel said work is expected to start by month’s end.
The division, according to Gabriel, also plans to install temporary bridges at three locations on St. Croix — one in Frederiksted near the Paul E. Joseph Stadium, one on Route 669 just east of the V.I. Department of Agriculture grounds, and another on Queen Mary Highway just west of the Superior Court. Gabriel said temporary bridge structures are expected to be put over the existing bridges by year’s end.
Senators learned that $8.7 million will be used for roadway projects in the St Thomas-St. John District. Meantime the department has competed work on several roads, but intends to also have work completed in the next few months on roads in Village, Estate Pearl, Estate St. Peter/Lilliendahl, Estate Lilliendahl and Marienhoj, and Estate Smith Bay.
Funds totaling $10.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds were used to completed additional roadways, and repairs will be made in coming months to Centerline Road on St. John, the top and bottom of Donoe Road, Altona Annas Fancy neighborhood, and the intersection near Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
The department is also in the process of using iWorQ, an asset management and work order software, to create a “foundation for crafting the department’s first Pavement Preventative Maintenance and Management Plan,” Gabriel said.
Senators also learned that a Ferry Transportation Program Plan has been developed and approved for the first time. It includes planned ferry services between the three major islands and the addition of a new 300-passenger capacity ferry to meet ridership demands and reduce congestion during rush hour on the St. John-St. Thomas route. According to Gabriel, a $5.1 million Passenger Ferry Grant, will be used for that project.
“As part of the plan, the Office of Public Transportation will continue to apply for grants for ferry boats and services for all the routes on the territory’s ferry system. Thus far, grants have been submitted for the St. Croix-St. Thomas route and the St. John-St. Thomas route,” Gabriel said.
The “multimodal system” will also utilize buses, Gabriel said, as the buses are expected to meet ferry passengers on either side of the route.
He added that the only delay in getting the project moving is having fully executed operating agreements with the ferry providers.
“For several years the lack of executed operating agreements has limited the department’s ability to seek additional funds for capital expenditures to fund such things as new ferries or major part replacement,” Gabriel said. But the department anticipates “having fully executed agreements within the next 45 days.”
Car barges will also be considered, Gabriel said, but are not included at this point.
When asked about the Complete Streets Initiative and how adding sidewalks into the territory’s infrastructure was coming along, Gabriel said the department is repairing sidewalks or adding them to roads where feasible. The department, he said, has not investigated purchasing land to widen streets to ensure the construction of sidewalks but will do so as needed.
“Throughout the last year, we placed an emphasis on sidewalk repairs, particularly in the St. Croix District. Most notably were those in Christiansted town, Estate Richmond and in the vicinity of the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital,” Gabriel said.
Even with the progress, most senators agreed that more sidewalks were needed. Sen. Samuel Carrion called them essential and Sen. Janelle Sarauw requested in addition to sidewalks, that crosswalks and speedbumps must also be prioritized for the public’s safety.
There was also discussion on refurbishment of some of the territory’s public restrooms, which Gabriel said is underway and being completed “in-house.”
The public bathroom near the Christian “Shan” Hendricks Vegetable Market in Christiansted, is currently being renovated and Gabriel said a Request for Proposal for the rehabilitation of the restrooms in downtown Cruz Bay “similar to what was done for the downtown restrooms in Charlotte Amalie,” has been issued.
“With assistance from this body, we hope to issue a similar RFP for our restrooms at the Fort Christian Parking Lot,” Gabriel added.
According to Gabriel, personnel from Tulane will be traveling to the territory in December to begin crafting electronic documentation of burial locations on a cemetery map as part of the Cemetery Records Project. He said a contract was executed in April with the University of Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana to use GIS technology to map public cemeteries in the territory.
Division of Personnel
Also Wednesday, the Finance Committee heard testimony on the recommended $44.5 million to be taken from the General Fund for the Division of Personnel.
The committee also advanced two leases, one on St. Thomas and one on St. John, between the V.I. government and Liberty Mobile USVI Inc. to construct, operate, and maintain a Wireless Communications Facility.